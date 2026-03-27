Why bonds deserve a bigger place in your portfolio

In a market defined by volatility, fixed returns and regular payouts are once again becoming central to portfolio planning for Indian investors. The reason is simple: predictability matters. Whether the goal is preserving capital, creating a supplementary income stream, or planning short- and medium-term expenses, investors continue to seek products that offer visibility on returns and cash flows. Bonds are emerging as a more practical and accessible fixed-income option. (Jiraaf)

For years, traditional instruments like fixed deposits and real estate have dominated this market. However, the investment landscape is evolving. Falling interest rates and inflation pressures are reducing the attractiveness of fixed deposits and high investment minimums, and low rental yields are prompting investors to reconsider real estate as a regular source of income. In this shift, bonds are emerging as a more practical and accessible fixed-income option.

Why fixed returns matter Fixed returns offer clarity. Investors know what they are likely to earn, when they can expect payouts, and what value they may receive at maturity. That predictability plays an important role in financial planning, especially for households balancing EMIs, education expenses, retirement needs, or near-term savings goals.

Regular payouts strengthen this further. Periodic interest income, whether monthly, quarterly, or annually, can help investors build cash-flow discipline without relying entirely on market-linked assets. In uncertain environments, that kind of visibility is not just comforting; it is financially useful.

FDs remain familiar, but their appeal is weakening Fixed deposits remain one of India’s most trusted investment products. They are simple, widely understood, and backed by decades of investor comfort. For conservative savers, they continue to serve as a default choice.

However, their relative appeal has weakened in a falling interest rate environment. As deposit rates decline, returns look less attractive, especially after adjusting for taxes and inflation. For many investors, this means FDs continue to offer safety but no longer deliver the same return efficiency they once did. They preserve capital but may not always preserve purchasing power.

This is precisely why investors are beginning to diversify beyond traditional deposits for fixed-income opportunities.

Real estate is traditional, but not always efficient for income Real estate has long been seen as a dependable wealth-building asset in India. But as a fixed-return or regular-income strategy, it comes with limitations.

The biggest constraint is ticket size. Real estate investments usually require significant upfront capital, making them inaccessible for many retail investors. At the same time, rental yields in India are often modest relative to the total investment. When maintenance costs, taxes, vacancies, and liquidity constraints are added, the attractiveness of real estate as a steady-income generator becomes less compelling.

In other words, it remains a traditional asset, but not always the most efficient one for investors seeking predictable cash flows.

Bonds are becoming the missing middle This is where bonds are changing the conversation.

Bonds offer fixed returns through coupon payments made at predetermined intervals. They carry a defined coupon interest rate, defined tenure and have a defined credit risk rating. They provide visibility on maturity value, allowing investors to estimate future cash flows with greater precision. For short- and medium-term financial planning, that makes them especially useful.

Unlike equity, where returns depend on market movement, bonds are designed to provide greater predictability. Unlike real estate, they do not require a large lumpsum outlay. And unlike traditional deposits, they can offer investors a wider range of options across issuers, tenures, and payout structures.

Investment products, including bonds, carry risks such as delays or defaults in payments. Credit ratings (AAA to BBB) on bonds indicate risk levels, with AAA being the lowest risk. Please read all offer-related information carefully before investing.

Bonds offer a stronger middle ground for Indian investors looking to balance return visibility with accessibility.

A structural shift in access One of the biggest changes in India’s fixed-income market is that bonds are no longer an institutional-only product. The rise of SEBI-registered Online Bond Platform Providers has significantly improved retail access to this asset class.

This is an important structural shift. It means that a wider set of investors can now explore fixed-income opportunities that were once difficult to access directly. More importantly, they can do so with greater transparency around tenure, payout schedules, and expected returns.

From Jiraaf’s perspective, this marks a turning point in how Indians approach fixed income. Investors are no longer limited to choosing between fixed deposits and high-ticket real estate. They now have access to a more diversified fixed-income instrument that can fit real financial goals.

The bigger value is planning, not just return The real advantage of fixed returns and regular payouts is not only income generation. It is planning precision.

Indian investors save with clear objectives. The ability to match investments to known future expenses is a major advantage in that context. Bonds make this easier by giving investors a clear understanding of expected payouts and maturity timelines. That allows for better short- and medium-term planning without depending on uncertain market outcomes.

As Indian investing matures, the conversation around fixed income is also becoming more sophisticated. Safety remains important, but so do accessibility, efficiency, and alignment with financial goals.

That is why bonds are emerging as a game changer. They bring together fixed returns, regular payouts, and improved access in a way that makes financial planning simpler and more practical for a broader base of Indian investors.

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