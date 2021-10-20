Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik marries fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary, see pics
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik has shared pictures from his wedding with Suhani Chaudhary. Check them out here.
TV actor Abhishek Malik, of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame, got married in a grand ceremony in Delhi. He married fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary and has shared pictures from their wedding, and pre-wedding ceremonies on his Instagram page.
For the wedding, the couple opted for light-coloured matching dresses. He wore a sherwani, and she donned a heavy lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.
Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Abhishek wrote, “Mr & Mrs Malik @mirrorwithme Pagardi styling by @siddhrajofficial @idesignexperiencesSue’s outfit @payalkeyalofficial Sue’s makeup @kritids Photography @videowalebhaiyaaa @thewedpicss @lightstrokesphotography Abhi’s outfit @gujralsonsofficial.” Suhani also shared the same picture on her page.+
Earlier, Abhishek also shared pictures from their engagement ceremony. The actor was dressed in a crisp suit while she wore a pink gown. One of the pictures showed them kissing each other as they posed for the camera.
According to a leading daily, the couple had known each other for some time and realised new dimensions in their relationship during the lockdown. In January this year, they had a roka ceremony.
Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena, Kamya call Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya's eviction unfair
About Suhani, Abhishek Malik had told the daily earlier, “I met Suhani through a friend and we would talk to each other. I have known her for a long time but due to us being in Delhi and Mumbai, we wouldn’t meet that much. During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together.”