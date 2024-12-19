Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Warner Bros Discovery names key executives under US Networks business head Channing Dungey

Reuters |
Dec 19, 2024 04:45 AM IST

WARNER BROS DIS-MOVES/:Warner Bros Discovery names key executives under US Networks business head Channing Dungey

Dec 18 - Warner Bros Discovery on Wednesday named key members of the executive team for its U.S. Networks business, which will be headed by Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Television Group.

Warner Bros Discovery names key executives under US Networks business head Channing Dungey
Warner Bros Discovery names key executives under US Networks business head Channing Dungey

Dungey, who previously held the role of president of ABC Entertainment as well as vice president of original series at Netflix from 2018 to 2020, was named to take the unit's helm in August, following the retirement of former head Kathleen Finch to the year-end.

Warner Bros Discovery has named Brett Paul as the chief operating officer for U.S. Networks, tasking him to implement Dungey's vision for the group, overseeing business affairs and digital strategy.

To lead its content strategy across Warner Bros Discovery's linear networks, its streaming service Max, and around the world through licensing and partnerships, the company promoted Howard Lee as chief creative officer of the unit. He will continue to serve as president and head of content for TLC and Discovery.

The unit will also see Susan Kolar as its chief financial & strategy officer for U.S. Networks, reporting to Warner Bros Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels.

In addition to Dungey's forthcoming leadership role, she will continue to serve as head of the television unit, the company said on Wednesday.

These crucial appointments come amid Warner Bros Discovery's decision last week to separate its declining cable TV businesses such as CNN from streaming and studio operations such as Max, laying the groundwork for a potential sale or spinoff of its TV business as more cable subscribers cut the cord.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get more updates from...
See more
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On