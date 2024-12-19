Dec 18 - Warner Bros Discovery on Wednesday named key members of the executive team for its U.S. Networks business, which will be headed by Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Television Group. Warner Bros Discovery names key executives under US Networks business head Channing Dungey

Dungey, who previously held the role of president of ABC Entertainment as well as vice president of original series at Netflix from 2018 to 2020, was named to take the unit's helm in August, following the retirement of former head Kathleen Finch to the year-end.

Warner Bros Discovery has named Brett Paul as the chief operating officer for U.S. Networks, tasking him to implement Dungey's vision for the group, overseeing business affairs and digital strategy.

To lead its content strategy across Warner Bros Discovery's linear networks, its streaming service Max, and around the world through licensing and partnerships, the company promoted Howard Lee as chief creative officer of the unit. He will continue to serve as president and head of content for TLC and Discovery.

The unit will also see Susan Kolar as its chief financial & strategy officer for U.S. Networks, reporting to Warner Bros Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels.

In addition to Dungey's forthcoming leadership role, she will continue to serve as head of the television unit, the company said on Wednesday.

These crucial appointments come amid Warner Bros Discovery's decision last week to separate its declining cable TV businesses such as CNN from streaming and studio operations such as Max, laying the groundwork for a potential sale or spinoff of its TV business as more cable subscribers cut the cord.

