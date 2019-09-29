e-paper
Watch | Full Interview: Akshay Kumar on fitness, HT GIFA, Bollywood and more

In this exclusive interview on the sidelines of the mega event, Akshay speaks on the importance of some sports activity in everyone’s daily life irrespective of what they do.

entertainment Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:09 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Akshay Kumar inaugurated the 5th season of HT’s Great Indian Football Action (HT GIFA) in New Delhi on Saturday. Watch his exclusive interview on the sidelines of the mega event where he speaks on the importance of some sports activity in everyone’s daily life irrespective of what they do. HT-GIFA is Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighborhood football tournament. Akshay Kumar is HT-GIFA’s ambassador. In this interview, Akshay Kumar also gives cool fitness tips and also speaks about his Bollywood career so far and the road ahead. Watch the full interview for more.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 09:08 IST

