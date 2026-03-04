Weather Bee: February 5th warmest; oceans signal 2026 heat surge

February only fifth warmest; oceans hint at rising temperatures ahead Despite a very warm start, 2025 ended up being only the third warmest year on record. This was partly due to La Niña conditions bookending the year, which helped keep the latter part of the year relatively cool. February was the third consecutive month ranked fifth warmest on record

An HT analysis of various global temperature datasets and forecasts suggests that global temperature trends in 2026 may turn out to be the reverse of 2025. While the year has begun on a relatively cool note — with February ranking only as the fifth warmest on record — ocean temperature trends indicate that stronger warming could be on the way in the coming months.

The following three charts explain this argument in detail.

February was the third consecutive month ranked fifth warmest on record… Daily figures for February are now final for one of the eight global temperature datasets tracked by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO): the ERA5 dataset published by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). The data show that the average global temperature in February was exactly 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average for the month — a threshold beyond which long-term warming is expected to have catastrophic and irreversible impacts.

This makes February 2026 only the fifth warmest February on record, after February 2024, 2016, 2025 and 2020 — and the third consecutive month to rank as the fifth warmest on record.

…when the 30 months before December were ranked in the top three A month that is 1.5°C warmer than the pre-industrial average, or ranked as the fifth warmest, does not in itself indicate cool conditions. However, the December–February period appears relatively cooler because of the extraordinary warmth that preceded it. Every month in the 30-month period from June 2023 to November 2025 ranked among the top three warmest on record.

This is what made the end of 2025 appear relatively cool — and is now having a similar effect on the beginning of 2026.