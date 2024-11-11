1923 Season 2: Here's what we know so far about Yellowstone prequel

Beloved Yellowstone prequel-1923 is all set to return for a second season. Last year, the show had a successful run, with its Season 1 finale airing in February. While showrunners have yet to fix a release date for the show's sophomore run, here's what we know so far: Yellowstone prequel 1923 is all set to return for a second season(Paramount)

When and where will 1923 Season 2 air?

The Dutton Family origin story is slated to continue airing on Paramount+, but a release window has not been finalised as of yet. While the showrunners did not waste time in giving 1923 the green light for another season, the production faced a setback due to the subsequent Hollywood strikes. Considering that the production began this year, fans will likely have to wait until the end of 2025 or early 2026 for the second season.

How many episodes will be there in 1923 Season 2?

Explaining that Season 2 will also feature eight episodes like the show's previous run, Taylor Sheridan told Deadline in 2022, “It’s really the second half of the season. This one is different than 1883 where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head. This one, I had no idea what I was going to do.”

“I just went on a journey myself, and I’m the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got. ‘Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice.’ For them, it is great, because they get more content. For me, I get more runway.”

Who are the cast members for 1923 Season 2? Who's returning?

The cast members who are expected to make a return in 1923 Season 2 are:

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton Darren Mann as Jack Dutton Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Though most of the details are currently under wraps, Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter is set to recur as Mamie Fossett, who is described as “a highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall who serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time,” per TV Line. New Amsterdam's Janet Montgomery is also set to recur as Hillary, “a thoughtful woman who does not want to see injustice go unpunished,” according to the official character breakdown.