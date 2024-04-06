1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead under mysterious circumstances after gone missing for 4 days

Paramount+ series ‘1923’'s young actor Cole Brings Plenty has been found dead in a mysterious condition at the age of 27, following his “missing” earlier this week. Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew Cole Brings Plenty (pictured) found dead on Friday night. (Lawrence Police Department)

The sheriff’s office in Johnson County, Kansas, confirmed the news following the discovery of his body.

On Friday, Lawrence Police Department received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Homestead Lane around 11:45 a.m. Their search led them to a nearby wooded area, where they found the body of a deceased male, later identified as Cole Brings Plenty.

Although the cause of death is not clear yet, the sheriff’s office has hinted that the investigation is still in motion.

Earlier in the week, Cole had been reported missing, by his uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, the ‘Yellowstone’ star. He also posted on Instagram to seek public assistance in locating his nephew.

“ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area,” the post read.

What happened on March 31st night?

The 1923 actor's sudden disappearance is not so sudden. On March 31, LPD received a 911 call of domestic violence. Officers have arrived at an apartment complex after a report of a woman screaming.

Although the suspect had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived, traffic cameras captured Cole driving away. LPD issued a warrant for his arrest.

“We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies,” LPD wrote in a statement.

The LPD has poured its support for the family and the ongoing investigation in Johnson County.

Mo mourns his loss

Mo had been grieved by the loss, shared his sorrow on social media, stating, “I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us.”

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding,” the post further read.

Cole Brings Plenty’s career included appearances in two episodes of ‘1923’ and roles in ‘Into the Wild Frontier’ and ‘The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger’.