6 OTT releases to watch this week: Aashram season 3, Dabba Cartel, Suzhal season 2 and more

OTT releases to watch this week: Take a look at films and web series you can catch up on this weekend. There's something for everyone, from new seasons of fan favourites to fresh releases, crime thrillers and comedies on Jio Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon MX Player and Prime Video. 6 OTT releases to watch this week:

Suits LA - Jio Hotstar

This spin-off of the hit show Suits will see Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in a recurring role. But it follows Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, a charismatic but down-on-luck attorney who reinvents himself by launching his firm in LA. Will his team of misfit lawyers, each with secrets and motivations, help him navigate celebrity divorces, entertainment moguls and more? When Ted’s past threatens to catch up with him, the team must rally to decide how far they’ll go to win. The show began streaming on February 24.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Jio Hotstar

Tim Burton resurrects his world of the afterlife with Winona Ryder and Michal Keaton reprising their roles as Lydia Deetz and Betelgeuse from the 1988 cult classic. Lydia is joined by her rebellious teenager Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega, as she returns to her haunted childhood home and is thrust back into supernatural chaos. Monica Bellucci plays Betelgeuse’s ex-wife, Delores, with a sinister plot of her own. The film began streaming on February 27.

Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3 part 2 - Amazon MX Player

Part 2 of season 3 of Aashram once again delves into the tumultuous world created by Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala. As his carefully constructed empire begins to crumble post his arrest, the power vacuum has Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami aiming for a place on top and Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi plotting her vengeance. The Prakash Jha series streaming from February 27 delves into shifting alliances and the quest for power.

Running Point - Netflix

This sports comedy stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, a former party girl thrust into the world of professional basketball management. When her brother, played by Justin Theroux, is forced to step down as the president of the Los Angeles Waves, she takes charge only to be met with scepticism from everyone, including her family. As she fights to find her footing in a male-dominated industry, she leans on her chief of staff, played by Brenda Song and supportive fiance, played by Max Greenfield. The film began streaming on February 27.

Suzhal: The Vortex (season 2) - Prime Video

This Tamil crime thriller explores a new mystery plaguing the town of Kaalipattanam. An activist lawyer has been murdered during the grand Ashtakaali Festival, and Kathir’s Sub-Inspector Sakkarai is pushed into yet another complex investigation. Aishwarya Rajesh’s Nandini is facing an uncertain future while uncovering dark secrets. The season, which began streaming on February 28, also stars Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Manjima Mohan, Monisha Blessy and Samyuktha Vishwanathan

Dabba Cartel - Netflix

Five women in Mumbai turn their humble dabba service into a covert drug empire. As their operation expands, so do threats from the law enforcement and within the treacherous world of organised crime. Will they be quick on their feet while outmaneuvering rivals and the law while feeding their growing ambition. The series streaming from February 28 stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta and Lillete Dubey.