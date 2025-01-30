Ashram Season 3 Part 2 teaser out. Bobby Deol is back as sleazy and sinister Baba Nirala

MX Player has released the teaser for the second part of the third season of their hit show, Ashram. The show stars Bobby Deol as the slimy, sinister Baba Nirala who preys on young women of his ashram. However, sweet justice might finally catch up with him. (Also read: Rise and Fall: Ashneer Grover to host his own reality show that pits the strong against the weak. Watch teaser) Ashram Season 3 Part 2 teaser: Bobby Deol plays the sleazy, murderous Baba Nirala on the show.

The new teaser shows Baba Nirala set his sights on fresh prey but she may finally be too much for him to handle. Revenge is plotted and shots are fired as the game gets murkier than ever. Watch:

In the previous season, we saw how Baba, using his contacts, completely turns the court case around. The case is filed against Pammi, and she is sent to jail. While Pammi is in jail, her mother, who had been admitted to the hospital, passes away. Baba Nirala learns about Pammi’s situation and arranges a satsang in the jail, providing him with an opportunity to meet Pammi — a moment he had been waiting for a long time.

He orders the DIG to withdraw the charges against her and bring her back to the ashram. Pammi returns to the ashram but receives a cold reception and is placed in isolation. But Pammy is now burning with the fire of revenge. Pammy first makes everyone in the ashram feel that she is no longer the same and has completely immersed herself in Baba's devotion. Pammy drives Bhopa madly in love with her, creating a rift between Bhopa and Baba.

Baba, unaware of Pammy's plan, manipulates her and ends up making love with her. What he doesn't know is that Pammy secretly records the entire incident. With this crucial evidence, she, with the help of Ujagar and Bhopa, presents the video in court, proving that Baba is not impotent. Now, Baba has no other option left to prove his innocence except to undergo his own "Shuddhikaran".