Aasif Khan: OTT actor is a good tag to have, I embrace it

Aasif Khan started off his acting career with films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Pari (2018) and India’s Most Wanted (2019). But, the actor rose to fame with web outings Mirzapur, Panchayat, Paatal Lok and Human, and he has no qualms in being tagged as an OTT actor.

“I embrace it, flaunt it. It is a good tag to have,” he says, while elaborating, “This tag is not like the TV actor tag because on TV actors have to emote extra and that has become the format in our country. That is why people think that a TV actor is over-the-top. But I don’t think being called an OTT actor hinders opportunities. I have been getting good film projects and all thanks to my OTT shows.”

So is there absolutely no typecast that happens on OTT?

Khan says,” Woh actor ke hath mein hai. I feel that actor has to be smart. Log appko stereotype karne ke liye baithe hai. In my case, after Mirzapur 2, I took a conscious call about what not to do. After the show I used to get 7 to 8 calls every day with the offer of the role of a UP ka don. I was like I cannot do it again and put my foot down.”

The actor says he has been consciously trying to get variety in his work so that the audience remains interested.

“2022 very exciting for me. I have a an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal, a horror comedy film with Sonakshi Sinha and a couple of web series including Murder In Agonda in which I play the lead,” he shares.

He also recently wrapped the shoot of Noorani Chehra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“When I became an actor I really wanted to work with four actors—Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan, Naseeruddin Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. So this is was dream come true for me. Every day on set was a learning for me. Nawaz bhai ki baatein itna educate karti hai. I used to become audience when I had scenes with him and would forget my dialogues. That is how mesmerised I was,” he ends.