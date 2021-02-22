Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means

For Abhishek Banerjee, his hard work and perseverance has finally reaped rewards as he recently got honoured for his role in the web series Paatal Lok. The actor says it has been quite a career graph for him which began from doing bit roles in films to casting to now a much-in-demand artiste.

“I look at the trophy, more like I steal glances every time I walk past it. I just can’t believe ki sahi mein mere ghar pe ye hain. I am quite humbled because it is a validation of the fact that I am on the right track. You know how it is difficult to impress these days. It is a very different kind of satisfaction,” he says.

Banerjee, who was awarded with the best supporting actor honour for his portrayal of the lead antagonist and dreaded serial killer Vishal Tyagi (Hathoda Tyagi), looks back at his journey and muses, “Like everyone, I also came to Mumbai to make it big as an actor. I also thought ki kuch karna hain. Then when you don’t get to do roles which you might have wanted to do in your 20s with the filmmakers you like as they usually cast raw actors, I started thinking kuch problem hai. Casting then became the route towards survival.”

But he says he is proud of his journey. “Also casting helps you be in the drill so I know what’s happening around. I started thinking like a casting director after that and not like an actor. I thought to myself that now the only way to keep the actor inside of me alive is to do short films, indie films and just keep up the process. I worked with Devashish Makhija and then Amar Kaushik saw it and Stree (2018) happened,” he says.

Banerjee says despite having been a part of many films before Stree, it was only after it that people started considering him as an actor.

“I came in the radar of actors, not just a casting director. Then opportunities started coming in and that’s how Paatal Lok also happened and Hathoda Tyagi happened. I realized only last year what going viral means, what being famous means. Before that I did star in 3 films which were huge successes. I had an audience who would come to me and say aapko dekha hai but now I hear my name , that is the biggest difference that has happened as an actor,” he concludes.