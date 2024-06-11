Actor Noor Malabika Das' family breaks silence on her death, says she was suffering from depression: ‘She was fighting…’

'She went to Mumbai with big hopes'

Noor Malabika Das’ hailed from Assam’s Karimganj. Her paternal aunt Arati Das spoke to the media from their family home in Karimganj, and said about the late actor, “She went to Mumbai with big hopes to become an actress. However, she was fighting hard to achieve this. We understand that Malabika was unsatisfied with her achievements that forced her to take this extreme step.”

More about Noor

Noor Malabika Das worked in Hindi films and web series. Before entering showbiz, she worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. She made appearances in Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, Backroad Hustle, among more. She was last seen in Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta's The Trial.

Police performed her last rites on Sunday

ANI reported that Noor Malabika Das' neighbours had informed police after they noticed a foul smell coming from her home, and her body was 'recovered in a decomposed condition' from her flat in Lokhandwala.

As per a report by Mid-Day, police recovered Noor Malabika Das' body from her flat in Lokhandwala on June 6. The police reportedly collected medicines, her mobile phone and diary during the search of the house.

According to the Mid-Day report, despite efforts to contact her family, no one came forward, and therefore, the police performed her last rites on Sunday with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed bodies in the city.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918