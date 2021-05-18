After hospital beds, oxygen, Raima Sen reveals how people are now asking for help with vaccination

As West Bengal becomes the latest state to go under a complete lockdown for two weeks owing to the second wave of the pandemic, actor Raima Sen hopes that this helps in curbing the number of rising Covid-19 cases there. However, she’s quick to add that it’s ultimately in the hands of people to make sure that the cases don’t rise further.

“A lockdown can control the situation only if people listen. There has to be awareness,” she asserts, adding, “People should just stay at home because that’s the only way we can fight this together. If we’re not collectively in this, and some people still go out, then this isn’t going to work. We’ve to battle this together.”

While the actor notes that repeated lockdown results in economic setbacks, she’s in favour of them as they’ve now become a necessity given the situation.

“Economically, of course, people are getting vulnerable and there’s loss of livelihoods. But, this is a matter of your own health, so we’ve to give it a priority and stick to the lockdown. I want people to listen and follow the guidelines... it’s for everyone’s benefit. However long the lockdown is going to be there for, people should now realise the seriousness of situation and follow the rules,” she urges.

Sen, 41, totally understands the plight of those who’re suffering and desperately trying to save their loved ones amid the crisis, as she herself went through it last year with her father.

“My father was in the ICU hospital in December for one month. He had a severe case. We went through a lot of trying times for two months. I had to go to Mumbai and shoot, so I used to go there and then come back to Kolkata to see my father. Those were very difficult times, and I can totally understand the desperation and pain of what people are going through right now. We know the magnanimity of the situation,” she shares.

The actor further lauds all those celebrities and her colleagues in Kolkata who’re doing their best to help people in this crisis whether on ground or via social media.

“A lot of actors like Parambrata (Chattopadhyay) are doing whatever they can and in whichever way they can. A lot of people call to ask for help for hospital beds, oxygen and even vaccine... we try and help as much as we can. Everyone here in Kolkata is helping,” she concludes.