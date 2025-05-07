Aimee Lou Wood sets the record straight about her crying pics after ‘mean’ SNL skit: ‘People analyse too much’

British actor Aimee Lou Wood opened up about the SNL skit on her and if she was crying about it when she was clicked on the streets of London a couple of days after it aired. Talking to Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of the Met Gala red carpet in New York, she set the record straight, calling people out for analysing ‘too much’. (Also Read: Aimee Lou Wood hints at reconciliation with Walton Goggins after feud rumours?) File photo of English actor Aimee Lou Wood at the Met Gala in New York.(AFP/Angela Weiss)

Aimee Lou Wood on SNL skit and crying pictures

When Aimee was asked about the moment she decided to call out the SNL skit on her on Instagram in April, she said, “Oh, it got very out of control. My whole thinking was, I could either say something because I saw it, and people were angry about it, and I thought I could either say something and have it be said, and then I won’t spiral inwardly. And turn that inward and go, and like, feel terrible about myself. But I’ll just say something really inward and balanced.”

She then addressed the pictures of her crying that many thought was over the skit, adding, “And then, next minute it was like…the whole world. And then it was like, Aimee Lou Wood crying, on the street over the SNL skit. I wasn’t crying about the SNL skit, I was crying about something completely unrelated. I think I learned that people are quite bored, and analyse social media way too much. You just can’t really engage too much. It’s very good to learn boundaries.”

The ‘mean’ SNL skit on Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee, who first gained fame on the Netflix series Sex Education, was most recently seen in HBO’s The White Lotus. After SNL decided to parody her looks during a skit, Aimee got candid about it and said, “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later),” she wrote. She added in another post: “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

SNL apologised to her after she posted it, and Aimee wrote about how she only took offence because she and her character, Chelsea from The White Lotus, were ‘punched down on’. Soon after that, TMZ reported that Aimee was an emotional wreck in public and was seemingly still bothered by the SNL skit. She was even photographed by them crying while Film Club writer Ralph Davis tried to console her.