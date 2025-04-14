Beloved The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood calls out ‘mean’ SNL sketch on her: ‘Such a shame'

Actor Aimee Lou Wood is not happy with how Saturday Night Live (SNL) chose to represent her in a new sketch. Her hit HBO show The White Lotus became ‘The White Potus’, poking fun at US president Donald Trump, his wife Melania and their family. Aimee's kind and loving Chelsea was also represented by actor Sarah Sherman with buck teeth and seemingly low intellect. Aimee Lou Wood is upset about how SNL chose to represent her.

Aimee Lou Wood calls out mean sketch by SNL

Aimee took to her Instagram stories to talk about it. “I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later),” she wrote. She added in another post: “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about- but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Aimee then added a post saying that SNL has apologised to her. She also said that she doesn't blame Sarah for it. “Last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I / Chelsea was the only one punched down on... Okay end of…”

“Actually one last thing. Not @sarahsquirm's fault x not hating on her, hating on the concept x.”

Aimee's fans are also shocked at the mean skit. “She was right to call them out,” wrote a person on X. “Yeah it was an incredible sketch that was completely ruined by this. They did her so dirty,” said another person. “ Someone else pointed out why this was a nasty take. ”I don't think some people realize that what's wrong here is that they're making fun of the actress instead of her character...."

Did someone call her ugly at HBO?

Aimee also posted about her recent comment about feeling an imposter syndrome on the sets and being called ‘ugly’ getting misinterpreted. She had told GQ in a new interview, “Mike (White, creator) had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’”

She posted, “Nobody at HBO called me ugly!!” she said and mentioned how Mike White fought for her to be on the show “in a nice way.” “It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly,’” she said.

Along with Aimee, the season three cast included Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook. Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan as the three best friends whose issues arise during their time at the resort, and Walton Goggins.