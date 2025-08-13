‘Are you even hero material?’ Anil Geela responds to trolls after Mothevari Love Story becomes an OTT hit

Mothevari Love Story is a new Telugu series on Zee5 (also OTTplay Premium), that has become a talking point. Written and directed by Shiva Kumar Burra, the series has popular YouTuber Anil Geela as the main lead. As the series is trending at #1 globally on Zee5, the makers arranged a press interaction, and Anil Geela gave an emotional speech, recounting how he faced trolls in the beginning but refused to be bogged down by negativity. Mothevari Love Story actor Anil Geela

Anil Geela: From trolls to triumph

Mothevari Love Story is set in the heartland of Telangana and has all local actors in lead roles. Anil revealed that when the first-look teaser was launched, he read a comment trolling him, “Are you even hero material?” which really hurt him. Now that the series has become a smash hit, Anil says he doesn’t have to reply to anyone as his work speaks for itself.

“I clearly remember all the trolls, but I did not get bogged down as I knew we had a great series in our hands. We started our careers by doing content on YouTube, and not many took us seriously. But Zee5 showed confidence in us and allowed us to make Mothevari Love Story, which is now clocking good numbers. We as a team are growing slowly, and I want everyone to promote the series as much as they can,” said Anil.

The series is about a young couple who decide to elope, but a land deal changes the course of their love story. Charan Arjun composed the music for this series, which was produced by Madhura Sreedhar.

Anil also adds that his team from his YouTube days made this series, and everyone is loving the situational comedy, which has been made on a low budget, but they never compromised on the visuals. Noted actor Muralidhar Goud also plays a key role in this series, which has Varshini Reddy as the female lead. An emotional Anil also requested everyone to support the series so that he and his team can come up with something big next time.

