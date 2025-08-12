Ashish Chanchlani recalls police questioning him first in India's Got Latent row: ‘Ranveer gum ho gaye…’

YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani got embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on India's Got Latent sparked outrage. In a recent interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Ashish recalled the “scary time”, revealing how he was the first to be questioned by police and even had to delay his shoot because of it. Ashish Chanchlani was one of the panellists on India's Got Latent show.

Ashish Chanchlani on India's Got Latent Controversy

When asked about India's Got Latent controversy, Ashish said, “Those two months were turmoil. At that time, Samay was in Vancouver, they couldn’t find Apoorva, and she was scared too — I still believe it wasn’t her mistake. Ranveer (Allahbadia) ghum ho gaye (disappeared), so only I was left in Bandra, and the police knew where I lived, so they came to me first. As a witness, I had to record my statements with the police.”

He revealed that he had never been in such a position before, as he generally avoids making jokes about religion or politics. He added that this was the first time controversy “walked into his life” and that his parents were the most frightened. He further explained that he was on set when the controversy erupted, and his brother asked him to rush home.

Ashish added, “When I was reaching home, everyone on the street was looking at me. It was scary. It was difficult for me, but it was very difficult for Samay, Apoorva and others. There was a two-month circus. I hadn’t even said anything; it was just me laughing. Now, how do I make them understand that I was laughing at Ranveer’s stupidity, not his comment?”

About the India's Got Latent controversy

In February this year, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. During the episode, a comment by Ranveer about parents and sex did not sit well with a section of society. His remark sparked outrage, leading to FIRs being filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish. Following this, Samay removed all the episodes from YouTube. However, in April, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia permission to resume his podcast, on the condition that he maintain decency.

Meanwhile, Ashish was most recently seen in the music video Chandaniya, where he was paired opposite actor Elli AvrRam. Their chemistry won over fans. He has also announced his new project Ekaki, which he has written and directed. He shared on Instagram that the project will soon be available to watch on YouTube.