Ranveer Allahbadia slams celebs claiming to boycott his show after India’s Got Latent stir: ‘They were never invited’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has fired back at celebrities who claimed they rejected invitations to appear on his show amidst the India's Got Latent controversy.

Ranveer set the record straight, asserting that many of those speaking out were never actually invited to his show in the first place.

Ranveer dismisses boycott buzz

Recently, Ranveer joined Prafful Garg in an episode of Mission India on YouTube. During the conversation, he spoke about many celebrities claiming that they have boycotted his show, admitting he was “upset and angry” with such claims.

"It was a feeding frenzy. Some celebrities claimed that they’d even rejected an invite to the show. The truth is that we never invited them in the first place. In such situations, I felt angry at human beings in general. But I realised that the predicament that I was in was a result of my own actions," Ranveer said.

He added, “I couldn't change the past, but I could change the future. I got a forced break after a crazy, intense six-year podcasting journey. I'm just trying to move on; I've tried to forgive a lot of people, even myself, and to a degree, I've been successful."

During India’s Got Latent stir, singer B Praak had publicly criticised Ranveer, saying he would not be making an appearance on his YouTuber's show. However, Ranveer has found a way to move on from the controversy and has resumed his podcast. His recent celebrity guests, following the controversy, included actors Boman Irani, Shruti Haasan and Tara Sutaria.

About India’s Got Latent stir

In February, Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in the middle of a controversy after appearing in an episode of India's Got Latent, which also featured Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. On the Samay Raina show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"

At that moment, everyone present on the show laughed it off, but the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received intense backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show. In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny. He also submitted a written apology to the NCW over his offensive remarks made on the show.