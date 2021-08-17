Atul Kulkarni: I have never believed in the concept that art spoils

For a long time, there have been debates around the responsibility that the world of art carries in real life, but actor Atul Kulkarni feels it is not right to put this burden on the field.

“There’s nothing good or bad in the field of art. It’s the viewers who decide what they like or don’t like or what they choose to watch. So, I’ve never believed in the concept that art spoils. It doesn’t have that strength. People decide and they’re much wiser than what we think,” Kulkarni stresses.

And that stands true for the growing OTT space, which he feels shouldn’t be pressed with the load of moral responsibility or judgements.

“We try to judge any piece of art, in suspension. All these things are part of what’s going on socially, economically and educationally in the world, and in our region, especially on OTT platforms,” says the 55-year-old.

Recently seen in City of Dreams season 2, the actor feels the wave of technology will soon take over. He goes on to explain, “Technology is so dynamic right now, and is changing so fast, all of these things matter. I think what is ultimately going to dictate is the viewers. We should not use words like responsibility or to try to have a moral judgment on these platforms. That’s not needed. We’ve to be prepared and be very open about the whole process.”

Pointing out a positive change seeping into the space, the actor points how in the web format, it all starts with excellent writing.

Citing example of his own show, he adds, “For instance, the way it reflects in City of Dreams since the director and writer is the same. The concept of show runner is also very specific to OTT platforms. It has come from the West. In India, we always borrow concepts, and then we take a while to understand those and make them our culture. I think we’re in that process right now.”