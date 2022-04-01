Bhuvan Bam apologises after video draws flak for 'objectifying, degrading' women

YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam has issued an apology after a recent video of his was criticised for objectifying women. Bhuvan had posted the video in question on his YouTube channel last week. It received a lot of flak on social media with many criticising a part of it where Bhuvan appeared to be objectifying 'Pahadan' women- a reference to women from the hilly regions of the country.

The video - titled Automatic Gaadi - has over 12 million views on YouTube. Writer Ashish Nautiyal shared a snippet from the video where a character played by Bhuvan is asking for an automatic car model for a shoot. As he calls a 'dealer' to ask for a model, the conversation uses double entrende to imply the 'dealer' is someone who traffics women. One particular line in the video has Bhuvan's character asking his friend "pahadan chalegi (will a model from hilly areas do)?" This led to many criticising Bhuvan with even the National Commission for Women (NCW) tweeting that they had requested the Delhi Police to file an FIR against the comedian.

I?m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 31, 2022

On Friday night, Bhuvan issued an apology on Twitter. In his tweet, where he also tagged the NCW, Bhuvan wrote, "I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded." The four-second section mentioning pahadi women has now been removed from the video.

The video up online still has other double entrende jokes about women though, something that many critics of the comedian have pointed out. "Bhai (brother) you deleted a part but what about the other offensive stuff," read one tweet.

On Wednesday, author and screenwriter Advaita Kala had shared a tweet criticising the video and written, "This is not humour - it’s vulgar misogynistic trash that objectifies women and in particular pahaadi women." Responding to the Twitter thread on Thursday, the National Commission for Women tweeted that they had written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to take 'strict action' in the matter.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women," the NCW's tweet read.

Bhuvan rose to fame as a YouTube personality with his famous channel BB ki Vines. He has also appeared in web series TVF Bachelors, Titu Talks, and Dhindora, as well as in the short film Plus Minus.

