Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia reacts to her eviction, says Manisha Rani deserves to be on the show

Actor Aashika Bhatia walked out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 last weekend after her journey concluded in the house. She was nominated for eviction as Manisha Rani beat her with more votes. However, Aashika tells Hindustan Times that the eviction doesn't define her. Also read: Aashika Bhatia's mom reacts to Elvish Yadav's 'chhote kapde' remark Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia was evicted from the show.

Aashika faced Manisha who has a huge number of loyal followers. Does that make Aashika's exit justified? She says, “There were only two people nominated, right? Me and Manisha. Manisha has been in the house since day one. She is strong and she deserves to be inside. I have been in the house for two weeks only. So, I think it’s justified.”

Many who have left the house before Aashika, have talked about how their removal wasn't right, according to them. While Aashika is the first one to agree with the public decision, she also said, “People who have left the house before me, were in the show since beginning but I was a wild card entry. For example, Manisha has more connections and obviously, she has been saved. I was there for two weeks. People connect with her more.”

Many things happened during Aashika's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2. During her time, she also opened up about her smoking addiction during a conversation with Pooja Bhatt. Aashika recalls good memories, “My experience my good. It was my first reality show and it was different. Bit tough but I tried my best. I was just being myself.”

Aashika on Pooja Bhatt's viral video

Recently, many on the internet questioned the authenticity of the show after a clip of Pooja Bhatt using a phone went viral. She was seen holding a paper which appeared to be a script. Is Bigg Boss scripted, like many assume?

Aashika speaks for herself, “I have no clue about the video. I have personally not seen anything like that in these weeks. I had friends who were in the previous season and I don’t think it’s scripted. I don't know about others but I have not experienced any such thing.”

Recently, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor's mom reacted to contestant Elvish Yadav's recent comment on her ‘chote kapde (outfit).’ However, Aashika didn't mind it. She explains why, “It's not that he has said those things about me behind my back. I have seen some clips from the show. I understand where is he coming from. He told me all that. But, he apologised and said sorry after Abhishek made him understand. He had also said it to me on the face. He keeps fooling around, making sarcastic comments. I didn't mind.”

Aashika also shares how happy she is to reunite with her family after returning home. “Mom was quite happy because all she wanted was for me to go inside the Bigg Boss house. That's done now. She had no problem if I would have been evicted in the first week itself. She is just happy that tu kuch galat karke nahi ayi, kuch galat bol ke nahi ayi (I didn't do anything wrong).” The actor also revealed that she is looking forward to catching up with her gang--Manisha, Elvish and Abhishek Malhan, whenever they can.

