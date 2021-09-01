Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat have a massive fight over letter-tearing episode, fans say 'nazar lag gai'

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's fans are worried about the future of their relationship after the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT. A new promo shows Shamita and Raqesh fighting with each other.

Raqesh was teasing Shamita for being 'cribbety-crabbity' when Shamita asked him why, in that case, he spends so much time with her. He said he had no other option. However, things took a turn for the serious when Shamita reminded Raqesh how she tore her mother's letter to save him from the nominations. Raqesh was upset at being reminded about the episode and even mentioned how he might be the wrong 'connection' for her. This, in turn, upset Shamita a lot. "Tumne itni asaani se bol dia tumko game nahi khelni hai (You said so easily that you don't want to play the game), now I won't play the game from tomorrow," she said.

He told her to do whatever she wants as they stormed out of the room in anger. "Theek hai mere sath mat raho, connection karo (Fine, do not be with me)," he said. "Nai karna hai mujhe (I don't want to)," she shouted back.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the development. "Sabki nazar lag gayi yaar (They have been cursed with the evil eye)," wrote one. "Yesterday I couldn't sleep bcoz you guys were going through so much. I was heartbroken and praying that you both sort it out. #ShaRa cutest connection," wrote another.

Another clip from the episode also showed Shamita telling Raqesh how her feelings for him have not been fake. She also spoke about the relationships she has previously been in and added that the other men did not make her feel good about herself.

"All the relationships that I had been in, none of the men made me feel good about myself. I have gone into self-preservation mode to protect myself," she said.

Later, she cried for a long time in the bathroom and was consoled by Neha Bhasin. Neha also talked to Raqesh and told him that Shamita meant to say that she cared for him enough to tear the letter but not to make him feel bad or guilty about it. She told him to sit on it for 24 hours and understand that they both care for each other, which is why their words have made such an impact.