Chhavi Mittal prepares for radiotherapy after breast cancer surgery: 'Won’t deny I’m a bundle of nerves'

Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery, is all set to start her radiotherapy and has shared that she is "a bundle of nerves" as she prepares for the radiotherapy to begin from Monday. (Also read: Chhavi Mittal showed cancer surgery scars to her son who thinks she got hurt while running)

Chhavi shared a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, "There are days I feel energetic and then there are days I feel effete. Like totally dead. Immunity is at an all time low.. cold water gives me a throat ache, AC gives me the sniffles! And I know something is not right when the gym feels like drudgery," she wrote

Chhavi also wrote, "Today is that day. Today is also the day I prep for the radiotherapy and I won’t deny I’m a bundle of nerves. Not for the prep but for the cycles to begin from Monday. To all my fellow cancer warriors, especially the ones going through chemo… its not easy, but it’s also not the end. Hang in there. Let’s all come, see and conquer. #breastcancerupdate." A glimpse of Chhavi's post.

Later, she also shared a picture with her son Arham and wrote about the lessons that she learns from him. "This little boy teaches me a lot of things, but one of the biggest lessons he teaches me is how to have unadulterated fun," she captioned it as she shared the vlog from his third birthday.

Chhavi underwent the surgery in the last week of April. She shared the news of her diagnosis with her fans a few days ahead of the surgery. After a few days, she returned home and has also resumed work. She has also returned to the gym and shared glimpses from her gym session on Instagram.

In her first Instagram post from the gym after her surgery, Chhavi posed in a mirror selfie and flaunted her surgery marks. “Got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I," she captioned the picture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail