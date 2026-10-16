Rashami Desai reveals why she disappeared from TV for 4 years: ‘I was told my career is over’
Rashami Desai returned to television in Sayonee after spending several years away to focus on herself and her craft.
Actor Rashami Desai is back on television with Star Plus’ Sayonee after being away from the small screen for several years. In an interview with Screen, she opened up about her time away from television, reflecting on the challenges she faced and the judgements she encountered throughout her career.
Rashami Desai on being away from daily soaps for 3-4 years
Rashami spoke about taking a break from showbiz for three to four years and said, “I had stopped working in between for 3-4 years. I did a Gujarati film, and I did a film on Zee5, Hisaab Barabar. I didn’t work a lot; I didn’t feel like it. I did get TV offers, but I couldn’t connect, or maybe I was not ready in that moment. I usually disappear for 3-4 years after doing a show. I really wanted to unlearn a lot of things. I did a lot of workshops; I was working on myself."
Rashami said television’s long-term commitments had taught her several lessons, including things she needed to unlearn. She revealed that she had stopped reading social media comments over the past three and a half months, adding that she believed some trolling was paid for. She also stressed that online abuse needed to have limits, pointing out that it had driven several people to suicide.
Rashami said she had been underestimated because she was a woman. She criticised the tendency to portray women as objects on screen, stressing that female actors were more than their looks or glamour. She added that women had been stereotyped for too long and deserved recognition for their hard work.
Rashami said she had much more to achieve as an actor and was confident in her abilities, but felt she had not been given the right platform. She added that people had generalised her as a television actor. She said, "When someone is so passionate about her work, you cannot just look at her in a glamorous way. It happened to me, and I decided not to work then. TV does not make you an object. It gives you a platform. It is a very underrated platform. TV has a stronger reach than any other platform, but it’s seen as taboo. So many people told me I am an overexposed face. I was told my career is over."
About Rashami Desai’s show Sayonee
The romantic family drama, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is an official remake of the Malayalam television series Mazha Thorum Munpe, which aired on Asianet. The show stars Rashami Desai, Ajay Chaudhary, Jahnavi Soni and Gautam Vig in prominent roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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