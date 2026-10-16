Rashami Desai reveals why she disappeared from TV for 4 years: ‘I was told my career is over’

Actor Rashami Desai is back on television with Star Plus’ Sayonee after being away from the small screen for several years. In an interview with Screen, she opened up about her time away from television, reflecting on the challenges she faced and the judgements she encountered throughout her career. Rashami Desai recalls facing judgements in her showbiz journey. (Instagram)

Rashami Desai on being away from daily soaps for 3-4 years Rashami spoke about taking a break from showbiz for three to four years and said, “I had stopped working in between for 3-4 years. I did a Gujarati film, and I did a film on Zee5, Hisaab Barabar. I didn’t work a lot; I didn’t feel like it. I did get TV offers, but I couldn’t connect, or maybe I was not ready in that moment. I usually disappear for 3-4 years after doing a show. I really wanted to unlearn a lot of things. I did a lot of workshops; I was working on myself."

Rashami said television’s long-term commitments had taught her several lessons, including things she needed to unlearn. She revealed that she had stopped reading social media comments over the past three and a half months, adding that she believed some trolling was paid for. She also stressed that online abuse needed to have limits, pointing out that it had driven several people to suicide.

Rashami said she had been underestimated because she was a woman. She criticised the tendency to portray women as objects on screen, stressing that female actors were more than their looks or glamour. She added that women had been stereotyped for too long and deserved recognition for their hard work.