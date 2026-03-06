New Delhi, Actor Divya Dutta is set to feature in drama series "Chiraiya", which will release on JioHotstar on March 20. Divya Dutta-starrer 'Chiraiya' to stream on JioHotstar from March 20

Produced by SVF Entertainment, the six-episode series is directed by Shashant Shah and also features Sanjay Mishra. It is described as a "powerful social drama aiming to raise awareness and highlight the necessity of a mindset shift regarding the critical topic of marital rape in India."

Shah said directing the series was an "emotionally demanding experience" for him. "From the very beginning, I was clear that I wanted to tell a deeply human story. What moved me most was how ordinary this world feels. The discomfort in the film doesn't come from extreme moments, but from everyday silences and normalised behaviour that we rarely question," he said in a statement.

"As a filmmaker, my responsibility was to handle the subject with sensitivity and truth, without sensationalising it. There were days on set when the performances would leave the entire team quiet, because the emotions felt so real and so close to home. 'Chiraiya' is not about pointing fingers; it's about holding up a mirror. And that, for me, is what makes it powerful," he added.

Dutta, who essays the role of Kamlesh, said she hopes the series makes the audience "pause and rethink the 'norms' they been conditioned to accept". "With 'Chiraiya', we aren't just telling a story; we are holding up a mirror to the silences we've inherited. I've always been mindful of the characters I bring to life, but Kamlesh is different. She is a piece of my heart. She is a woman bound by the values she's always cherished, yet she finds herself at a crossroads where her love for family meets her refusal to ignore injustice.

"Her journey isn't a loud rebellion; it's a quiet, powerful awakening of a woman choosing dignity over fear. Playing her shook me, because she reflects a reality tucked away in the corners of so many homes... It's time we start the conversations that have been overdue for generations."

The series revolves around the life of Kamlesh , the ideal daughter-in-law of a close-knit family, whose seemingly stable world begins to shatter when she discovers that her sister-in-law Pooja is facing sexual abuse within her marriage. As difficult truths begin to unfold, Kamlesh finds herself torn between protecting her family's honour and standing up for what is right.

Mishra said, "What makes 'Chiraiya' impactful is its honesty. It does not present characters as heroes or villains, but as people shaped by beliefs, upbringing, and fear of judgment. I love how the story holds a mirror to the uncomfortable realities within families and highlights how silence can often become the biggest enabler of injustice. Being part of a narrative that addresses such an important social issue with sensitivity and depth has been truly meaningful."

Alok Jain of JioHotstar added, "We truly believe that powerful stories can open hearts and start conversations that matter. 'Chiraiya' is very close to us because it reflects our commitment to bringing honest, bold and relevant narratives to our audiences. This is a subject that may not always find space in everyday conversations, but it is important that stories like these are told with honesty, care and responsibility. At its core, 'Chiraiya' is a story about human relationships, about understanding one another a little better and about encouraging viewers to pause, reflect and form their own meaningful connections with the story."

Actors Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, Sarita Joshi and Anjum Saxena round off the cast of the series.

