Ekam review: Rakshit Shetty, Prakash Raj's rooted Kannada anthology series is a mixed bag

Ekam review: Making an anthology web series is not new, but the fact that India is so diverse allows filmmakers and writers to explore the nativities across regions, which are unique to our country. Kannada series Ekam, created by Sandeep PS and Sumanth Bhat, does precisely that – it gives the local flavour of the Karavali region of Karnataka, showcasing everything from romance to religion and life itself, in seven episodes. (Also Read – Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons) Ekam review: Rakshit Shetty-produced Kannada anthology series stars Prakash Raj among others

In the prologue (Munnudi), the audience is asked in a voiceover by Kishore Kumar, "Who am I?" Focusing on ‘stories of life’ from the Karavali region, the audience is told that they all embody the same despite the differences, and they are all in fact ‘Ekam’ or one.

The series starts on a lighter note with Haaraata (Flight), directed by Sankar Gangadharan and Vivek Vinod. This is a romantic story set in the village of Padoor, where college girl Manjula (Pallavi Kodagu) gets a crush on Thomas (Shine Shetty). This entire interreligious romance hinges on an exchange of one set of letters and despite what may seem initially as a flippant premise, it conveys a strong message to the viewers.

Moving on to Shoola (Void), written and directed by Sumanth Bhat, it is about Guruva (Basama Kodagu), a superb hunter, who is given a rifle to make life easier. However, this changes him drastically and he loses the essence of who he is. In the third episode, Dombaraata (masquerade), also written and directed by Sumanth Bhat, simple Dhanaraja (Raj Shetty) returns from Dubai and desperately tries to set up a dairy farm to make a living. Do his dreams come true?

Cut to Bhranti (Delusion), again written and directed by Sumanth Bhat, we see a story revolving around a teenage school girl who suspects she may have been adopted. What is the truth? Swattu, also by Sumanth Bhat, narrates the story of an ageing movie star and his sexcapades revealed in an autobiography. While the star may have been proud of this, it impacts the lives of others. How?

Veteran actor Prakash Raj features in episode six titled Poorvachara (Tradition), directed by Sanal Aman and Swaroop Elamon. As a community prepares to perform the last rites of a man believed to be dead, he actually turns up alive. How does this impact the local traditions there? Finally, there's Asmite (Identity), also directed by Swaroop Elamon and Sanal Aman, in which we see an ageing Malayalam writer (Babu Annur) receive an unexpected visitor, and many questions arise.

One of the aspects of the entire series, apart from the superb cinematography, is how each of the stories – which are unconnected – unfold really slowly, showcasing a poignant slice of life. This pacing impacts the series as you get somewhat disengaged when the directors focus more on the beauty and culture of the region to convey their theme. With regard to performances, all the actors in the series have done a commendable job, including the two ‘big’ names we see – Raj B Shetty and Prakash Raj.

The seven episodes cover all genres from drama to comic satire, but Ekam definitely needed more diversity in terms of its directors and writers. This would bring in more perspectives, and including female voices would have been a good addition. As with all anthologies, some stories have more of an impact on the audience than others. Having said that, Ekam is a different web series and is definitely worth a watch. Co-produced by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, the Kannada series (with English subs) is available on ekamtheseries.com.