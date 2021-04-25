Ekavali Khanna: It’s important to pick right roles on right time

Actor Ekavali Khanna who was recently seen in the show ‘Bombay Begums’ and best known for her Hollywood project ‘Line of Descent’, feels that getting right opportunities on right time has been imperative in shaping her career.

“I have been lucky in many ways. Firstly, I got a chance to work with different directors who gave me a great mix of roles to play and I was saved from being typecast. In my seven-year-old career, I have realized that it’s important to pick right kind of roles on right time.”

Ekavali has been part of shows like ‘Crackdown’, ‘Out of Love’ and films including ‘Aadhar’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding.’

Talking about her journey, she said, “Fortunately, I always got to play characters that were all so diverse from each other. Also, regional cinema including Bengali films like ‘The Prologue’ and ‘Anukul’ expanded my horizon as a performer. But the biggest milestone of my journey has been the international project ‘What Will People Say’ that was an official entry to Oscars in 2019. It won many awards and got rave reviews.”

Sharing her experience of doing a string of OTT shows, Ekavali said, “OTT is currently one of the best and as of now the only platform where work is happening extensively. Best of the stories are being told like my latest release ‘Bombay Begums’ was a very wholesome and fulfilling experience for me. The show had a voice and raised questions. Also, my character ‘Devyani’ was much appreciated and this actually makes me feel good.”

Telling about her Lucknow connect, the winner of Best Actor for ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai’ at Ottawa Indian Film Festival, said, “Lucknow has been a very special part of my childhood as my father grew up there. So, in a way Lucknow has been part of my conditioning and persona always. Also, my god parents live there so I love visiting them often.”

Next, Ekavali will be seen in the film ‘The Incomplete Man’ starring Warina Hussain and Sharib Hashmi as well as in another independent film ‘Masoom Sawal’.