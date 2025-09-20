Emraan Hashmi is the best bit in Ba***ds of Bollywood as per fans, even Arjun Kapoor agrees he is the only OG legend

Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood was released on Friday on Netflix. Many binged the show and took to social media to share their take on the show which features cameos from the who and who from Bollywood, from Aamir Khan to SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor. But if there was one actor whose cameo got the maximum attention as well as praise, it was Emraan Hashmi! Emraan Hashmi in a scene from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Fans react to Emraan Hashmi scene from the show

Emraan Hashmi plays an intimacy coordinator in the show. In one hilarious scene, Raghav Juyal's character, who is a massive fan of the actor, breaks into singing Kaho Na Kaho from Murder, surprising him. Raghav also declares that no one can touch Emraan because the rest of Bollywood can be on one side, but Emraan will always be the best.

Reacting to the scenes featuring Emraan, a fan commented, “Thank you #AryanKhan and the whole team of #TheBadsOfBollywood to make us remind the Value of Emraan Hashmi.” Another said, “A tribute that Emaran Hashmi deserved for a long time 🙌🏻Pura bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf.” A comment read, “The Bads of Bollywood PEAKED here! Don’t remember the last time someone did justice to the AURA of OG #EmraanHashmi the way #AryanKhan did. Raghav is a PROPER Treat.” “Hands down the best scene in the show,” said another.

Arjun Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

What Arjun Kapoor said

Actor Arjun Kapoor said, “Raghav and Aryan, I stand by your feelings about there being only 1 OG legend in our era @therealemraan! Poori industry ek taaraf and 9X pe best gaano wala star with that Romeo rogue vibes ek taraf (The entire industry is in one side and the one with the Romeo rogue vibe and best songs on 9X on the other end)!”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, among others.