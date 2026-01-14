Euphoria Season 3 trailer: Zendaya's Rue returns with more chaos, fans react to Cassie and Nate's wedding scene. Watch

Euphoria season 3 trailer : Fans of the show have been waiting for a long time, three years since the finale of season 2. On Wednesday, HBO finally released the first official trailer for the third season of the hit show, and this time, more trouble awaits Zendaya 's Rue as past actions catch up with her. The show is written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson.

Zendaya returns as Rue

The gang is no more in high school. They have passed. But if high school looked bad enough, the real world seems to be a lot more. Rue is trying to get going when she is reminded that she owes money to drug dealer Laurie. Meanwhile, Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are married! The most sorted among them all seems to be Maddy (Alexa Demie), who declares that she is not a hooker! Then there's Jules (Hunter Schafer), with whom Rue has had a past. They catch up too. But as the trailer progresses, we see that Rue cannot let go off trouble even if she wants to.