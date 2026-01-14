Euphoria Season 3 trailer: Zendaya's Rue returns with more chaos, fans react to Cassie and Nate's wedding scene. Watch
Euphoria Season 3 marks the return of cast members Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie. The show premieres on April 12.
Euphoria season 3 trailer: Fans of the show have been waiting for a long time, three years since the finale of season 2. On Wednesday, HBO finally released the first official trailer for the third season of the hit show, and this time, more trouble awaits Zendaya's Rue as past actions catch up with her. The show is written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson.
Zendaya returns as Rue
The gang is no more in high school. They have passed. But if high school looked bad enough, the real world seems to be a lot more. Rue is trying to get going when she is reminded that she owes money to drug dealer Laurie. Meanwhile, Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are married! The most sorted among them all seems to be Maddy (Alexa Demie), who declares that she is not a hooker! Then there's Jules (Hunter Schafer), with whom Rue has had a past. They catch up too. But as the trailer progresses, we see that Rue cannot let go off trouble even if she wants to.
How viewers reacted
Reacting to the trailer, a user commented, “Time skip was the best decision they could have made, it literally has been 4 years since the last season. Its like they kept up with the audience.” Another said, “This season is about to be CRAZZYY. Now they’re all adults and not high schoolers anymore.” “This is about to be so chaotic I can’t wait,” said a second user.
Nate and Cassie's arc has fans hooked
Many reacted to the sneak peek of Nate and Cassie's wedding. One said, “They truly deserve each other!” Another wrote, “I am most seated for all the nastiness that will explode in their arc.” A comment read, “Omg Nate Cassie wedding I cannot wait to see how that is dealt with.” “That relationship was a car crash I couldn't look away from. Season 3 is going to be wild,” said a second user.
Euphoria premieres on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers in India can watch the show on JioHotstar.
