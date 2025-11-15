Raj and DK reveal how Family Man season 3 throws Srikant into face-off with ‘almost opposite’ Rukma

Raj and DK finally cracked open their plans for The Family Man season 3. After years of fans asking when Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari would get back into the field, the creators told it straight: this season is not just a continuation - it is a recalibration. It is a story that threatens both the country and the man trying to protect it. The Family Man season 3 will be out on November 21.(YouTube/Prime Video)

The shift begins with geography. The creators have taken the series to India’s northeastern portion. According to Bollywood Hungama, Raj and DK said the seeds were planted right after season 2 ended. The duo wanted the land, the people and the contradictions of the region to sit at the heart of the narrative. This means that Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other places are not just scenery but power the emotion, pace and tension of the show.

The new antagonist who rattles Srikant

Then comes the part fans will chew on for months: Srikant finally gets an equal, someone who is not evil for the sake of it. Raj said Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma “became the main character, the main antagonist, where he is almost the opposite of Srikant; he also has a girlfriend and a kid — a sort of ‘non-family’ family.”

Raj described the character as a man with a “non-family family,” which hits hard if you have followed Srikant’s chaotic home life.

Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh sets February 2026 start for My Story World Tour with grand arena concert in Dubai

The heart of the show stays put

Even with the giant thematic swings, the core still beats the same way. Srikant tries to hold down classified missions while wearing the mask of a regular middle-class guy. JK returns as the steady, sarcastic anchor. Priyamani’s Suchitra steps back in, dragging Srikant into the daily mess he can never escape. The humour and the awkward, relatable moments - they are not going anywhere.

Also read: Rainn Wilson privately supported Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively conflict: ‘You were set up and personally attacked’

A massive new chapter ahead

With the North-East India arc, a layered antagonist and a world that feels rougher and more grounded, season 3 looks like the moment everything finally converges. The Family Man returns on November 21 on Prime Video, and from the way Raj and DK are talking, Srikant is walking into the hardest battle of his life.

FAQs

Who created The Family Man season 3?

The series is created by Raj and DK.

Who plays the new antagonist, Rukma?

Jaideep Ahlawat stars as Rukma.

Where is season 3 primarily set?

Much of the story unfolds across India’s northeastern region.

Does the original cast return?

Yes, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi all return.

When does the new season release?

Season 3 arrives on November 21 on Prime Video.