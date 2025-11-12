Apple TV has taken the crown from HBO: 5 must-watch shows on streamer to add to your binge list

There was a time when HBO ruled television. For years, prestige television belonged to HBO. It dominated the Emmys and shaped cultural conversations with series like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, Game of Thrones and more. Every major streamer attempted to replicate its success, yet few managed to come close. Then Apple TV arrived and gradually began to shift the balance. Pluribus has been created by Breaking Bad fame Vincce Gilligan.

Today, Apple has taken the lead. Its shows are not just visually stunning - they are fresh, bold and surprisingly human. The streamer has quietly built an empire of inventive storytelling that rivals HBO’s golden age.

If you are wondering what to queue up next, here are five Apple TV series that prove the platform has become the new benchmark for quality television.

1. Slow Horses

If The Office had an MI5 edition, it would look like this. Slow Horses follows the rejects of British intelligence, agents dumped at Slough House after spectacular career failures. Led by a gloriously grumpy Gary Oldman, the series blends dry British humour with the grit of a spy thriller. It is messy, fast and surprisingly heartfelt.

2. Foundation

Foundation tackles Isaac Asimov’s iconic sci-fi saga with guts. Jared Harris stars as Hari Seldon, a mathematician exiled for predicting the fall of the Galactic Empire. It is heavy stuff - vast empires, timelines and ideas about destiny - but worth the ride. Between Lee Pace’s commanding performance and the galaxy-sized visuals inspired by the James Webb Telescope, this is Apple’s grand space opera.

3. Severance

The show is eerie, addictive and extremely relevant. Severance stars Adam Scott as a man who literally separates his work life from his personal one - thanks to a creepy corporate brain procedure. When his two worlds start to blur, things mess up fast. Each episode builds tension with surgical precision, creating one of the most original shows on TV right now.

4. Pluribus

Vince Gilligan returns with Pluribus, a darkly clever mix of sci-fi and social satire. Rhea Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, a romance novelist stuck in a world where an alien virus has wiped away anger, grief and conflict. On paper, it is paradise, but in reality, it is quietly terrifying.

5. The Studio

Seth Rogen stars as a Hollywood exec trying to keep a collapsing studio alive in this show. The Studio is sharp, chaotic and painfully funny. Think The Office meets Entourage, with Catherine O’Hara stealing every scene she is in. The industry satire feels uncomfortably close to home - which makes it even better.

FAQs

Who stars in The Studio?

Seth Rogen plays the lead in The Studio.

How many episodes does Pluribus have?

The first season of Pluribus has nine episodes.

Is Gary Oldman part of Apple TV's Slow Horses?

Yes, he plays the role of Jackson Lamb, a disgraced and grumpy MI5 agent.