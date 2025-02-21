Gaurav Taneja explains Ranveer Allahbadia's SC case over India's Got Latent row: ‘Mujhe bahut harsh laga yeh decision’

Gaurav Taneja has broken down the entire controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent and Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on it. Gaurav took to his YouTube channel and shared a video where he talked about the case in detail and explained points like the multiple FIRs, why everyone on the panel is being booked, freedom of speech and more. (Also read: Comedian Varun Grover's brutal but hilarious takedown of Ranveer Allahbadia invites roaring reactions. Watch) Gaurav Taneja talked about Ranveer Allahbadia's episode and India's Got Latent controversy.

What Gaurav said

In the beginning of the video, Gaurav began by saying that this is not about his opinions on the case but rather a detailed analysis of some of the important points on it. Gaurav had enrolled for a law degree from Delhi University and he passed the first semester of LLB. He was not able to complete the degree after the first year.

Meanwhile, in the video, Gaurav spoke about the most important aspect of the case, where Ranveer was asked to deposit his passport at the police station. Ranveer said, “Yeh mereko bahut badi cheez lag rahi hai kyuki aisa sirf un logo ko bola jata hain jinpe shaq hota hai ki ye desh chhor ke kahi bahar jaa sakte hain. Mujhe bahoot harsh laga ye decision. Criminals ko usually ye bola jaata hain… (This looks like a very big aspect to me because this is made only for those people who might be thinking of leaving the country. I thought this decision was very harsh. This is usually done for criminals).”

In the video, Gaurav went on to add how everyone involved in the show were named in the FIRs even though they were not directly involved in the case. He described the ‘common intention’ of the guests and added, “This case is very important because it can set a precedent about the freedom of speech. Any judgement that is passed on this case, if it reaches the Supreme Court, will effectively become the law, because it will be cited in every future case involving online content creators.”

About the controversy

On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate comment to a contestant, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint against Ranveer, Samay, comedian Apoorva Mukhija, and the show's organisers.

Ranveer had earlier requested the Khar police to record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down. He shared a note saying he had been getting death threats and that he is cooperating with the police.

“My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry,” he said.