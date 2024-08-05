HBO releases sizzle reel of upcoming shows: The Last of Us 2, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, White Lotus 3 are highlights

As the second season of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to a close this Monday morning, HBO shared an exciting sizzle reel for their next slate of upcoming shows for 2024-25. These include highly anticipated titles such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1, The Last of Us season 2 and The White Lotus season 3. All three will be out next year. (Also read: The White Lotus 2 review: Sex-fuelled drama skewers the rich once again) HBO has a bunch of exciting shows coming up next year.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The video shows tiny glimpses at the new series with tentative release dates. A Knight is another prequel series from the Game of Thrones universe, telling the story of Ser Duncan, the Tall (played by Peter Claffey) and Aegon V Targaryen (played by Dexter Sol Ansell).

The official logline says, “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The Last of Us Season 2

Up next is the return of the highly acclaimed The Last of Us. Pedro Pascal returns with Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. The new season also introduces new cast members Catherine O Hara and and Jefferey Wright. The teaser shows Joel still struggling to come to terms with his ‘selfish’ decision of saving Ellie and not the world, last season.

Other shows

A first glimpse at the third season of The White Lotus was also on offer. Jason Isaacs leads a new bunch of insufferable rich tourists, this time in Thailand. Other cast members include Michelle Monaghan and Aimee Lou Wood. There are more first looks at And Just Like That, It: Welcome to Derry and The Peng