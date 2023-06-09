'I think Ben has come a long way,' Jaren Lewison reveals the unexpected resolution of Never Have I Ever's love triangle

After four seasons, Mindy Kaling's hit high school comedy-drama ‘Never Have I Ever’ comes to an end on Netflix on June 8. Mindy Kaling's hit comedy-drama ends with a satisfying conclusion. (Image Credit: Netflix)

The popular web series follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first-generation Indian-American teenager as she navigates high school, family, and love.

One of the central plotlines of the show has been Devi's love triangle with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton Yoshida-Hall (Darren Barnet).

In the season 4 premiere, Devi and Ben sleep together, but their relationship quickly goes downhill. By the end of the season, Devi has chosen Paxton, but Ben has shown significant growth throughout the series.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO., Lewison spoke about Ben's development and the show's satisfying ending.

"I think Ben has come a long way," Lewison said. "He's started to learn how to be vulnerable and open up to people. He's also become a better friend to Devi and the other characters. I'm really proud of the journey he's been on."

The 22-year-old actor also said that he was happy with the way the show ended.

"I think it's a satisfying ending for all of the characters," he expressed. "They've all grown and learned a lot, and they're ready to move on to the next chapter of their lives."

The Netflix drama has been praised for its representation of South Asian culture and its honest portrayal of teenage life. The show has also been a critical and commercial success, with Netflix renewing it for a fourth season before the third season even premiered.

In its final season, Never Have I Ever continues to tackle important issues such as grief, racism, and mental health. The show also features some of the funniest and most heartwarming moments of the entire series.

ALSO READ| | Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, is dating Ghostbuster actor Bill Murray, 72

Never Have I Ever is a must-watch for fans of coming-of-age stories, teen comedies, and heartwarming dramas. The show is funny, heartwarming, and thought-provoking, and it's sure to leave a lasting impression.

Here are some of the things that made the show special:

The show's representation of South Asian culture is both authentic, intricate, and inclusive.

The show's portrayal of teenage life is honest and relatable, not way to exaggerated like ‘Class’.

The show's characters are complex and well-developed.

The show's humor is sharp and witty.

The show's heart is big and warm.

If you're looking for a funny, heartwarming, and thought-provoking show to watch, then you need to check out Never Have I Ever. The show is exclusively streaming now on Netflix.