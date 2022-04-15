Jaideep Ahlawat: No matter how good an actor is, he can’t pull off a bad script

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, whose work repertoire consists of acclaimed titles such as Raazi (2018), web series Paatal Lok, Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) and the recent Bloody Brothers, reveals that he is often approached with below standard scripts, which makers expect him to pull it off.

“It happens to me every single day. I strongly believe that actor kitna bhi achha ho kharaab script ko kheech nahi sakta. That is a misconception, that actor can pull it off. Of coure we can and have pulled of stories which have not been strong but uski bhi limitations hoti hai. But a very bad script cannot be mad into The Godfather. That is not possible,” he tells us.

Ahlawat also notes that now there is this rush for makers to have a piece of him in their projects. Asked how does he filter his choices and the actor explains, “It is very organic for me. If the story does not stay with me after a few hours then koi fayda nahi hai woh project karna ka. If I want to tell a story that is what I pick up.”

He may have gained prominence only in the past few years , but Ahlawat has been around for almost 15 years now. The 44-year-old shares that over the years his process of choosing projects has definitely evolved.

“I want to work with good people as well, not just in a good story. That is also important because if the team is not good then how will you translate it on the screen. An actor is just part of the process. You need to have a good director and a good cameraman, so that your hard work lands correctly,” he says.

But now he is faced with a unique challenge and that is the struggle to say no to projects. “I humbly fold my hands and say no. I feel bad also doing that. But paucity of time is one of the main reasons. Sating no is very difficult but it is important to say no,” he says.

Talking of his latest project, Bloody Brothers, the actor says it was the compelling story which made him give his nod. “All those twist and turns and dark humour, the pace of the story... I think the combination was great. And then when you get a good cast that is even better. Aapko lagta hai ki kuch naya karne ko milega. I thought that I would get to try my hands with dark comedy so yes that was a big selling point for me,” ends Ahlawat.