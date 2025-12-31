Jiya Shankar shuts down engagement rumours with Abhishek Malhan, confirms relationship with mystery guy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame actor Jiya Shankar recently grabbed headlines after reports of her engagement to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan surfaced online. Jiya has now dismissed the reports and confirmed that she is in a relationship with a mystery man. Jiya Shankar dismisses engagement rumours with Abhishek Malhan.

Jiya Shankar shuts down linkup rumours with Abhishek Malhan

On Wednesday, Jiya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo featuring herself with a man whose identity she did not reveal. The mystery man was seen kissing Jiya on the cheek as she clicked a selfie. Along with the picture, Jiya wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025! (sic)”, clearly indicating that she is neither dating Abhishek nor engaged to him.

Jiya Shankar confirms relationship with a mystery guy.

The rumours about Abhishek and Jiya’s engagement began circulating after an entertainment account, Telly Khazana, tweeted, “It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic).”

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s link-up rumours

This is not the first time Jiya and Abhishek have been linked together. Their stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2 had fans shipping them as a couple. After the show ended, they even collaborated on a music video, further fuelling speculation about a possible romance.

Last year, Jiya issued a strong statement on Instagram clarifying that she and Abhishek were never in a relationship and were only friends. She added that even their friendship had ended, saying, “Saying this for one last time to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship, and even that no longer exists. I don’t even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works (sic).”

She further warned those trolling her and her mother, writing, “I always assumed they were making this sort of stuff for views, or I have no idea if someone pays for this s***. But if the blame comes on me with nasty comments on my character and family, then hear it, panda gang — I’m self-made, loud and proud. I am because of me and not because of anyone else. Way above these cheap stunts! So stay in your lane and keep my mother’s and my name out of your filthy mouths (sic).”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was won by Elvish Yadav, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, while Abhishek emerged as the runner-up.

Jiya Shankar will next be seen in the Tamil film Kadhal Reset Repeat, which also stars Madhumkesh, Jayaprakash V and Arjun Ashokan in key roles. The film is expected to release in 2026.