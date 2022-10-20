Judi Dench is unhappy with The Crown, calls it ‘cruelly unjust’ towards royals

Judi Dench expressed her unhappiness about the Netflix's The Crown. The Crown's fifth season is slated to release on November 9, 2022. Judi called the show ‘cruelly unjust’ and product of ‘crude sensationalism' to the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The series is a dramatisation of the career and life of the late former Queen of England. Judi felt the show would blur a fine line between fact and fiction and even urged Netflicto put a disclaimer to tell audience that it is merely fictional. ( Also read: Judi Dench, Gerard Butler among invitees for Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Delhi wedding)

The previous season of The Crown ended with Princess Diana and Prince Charles's troubled relationship. The new season would follow the life of former queen of the United Kingdom. It stars Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth. It also stars Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in the show.

Judi, in a letter to The Times newspaper, wrote, "The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism."

She stressed that the show would portray Prince Charles plotted to oust his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as monarch during the early 90s.

She further said she was a, "greater believer in artistic freedom” but felt that that the show was “fictionalized drama” didn’t go far enough, and they need to slap a more explicit disclaimer “at the start of each episode.”

She concluded by saying that reconsidering the disclaimer would be a "mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers.” Thus, it would present an accurate version of the past to the viewers of the show.

