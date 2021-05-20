Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Kangana Ranaut praises Samantha Akkineni in first trailer of The Family Man 2: 'This girl has my heart'
Samantha Akkineni was praised by Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut praises Samantha Akkineni in first trailer of The Family Man 2: 'This girl has my heart'

  • Kangana Ranaut has praised actor Samantha Akkineni in the first trailer of The Family Man 2. The series was scheduled to return earlier this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:35 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised actor Samantha Akkineni after watching the trailer of The Family Man 2. The first trailer of the web series was released online on Wednesday morning.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kangana shared a screenshot from the trailer and captioned the post, “This girl has my heart.” In the screengrab, Samantha’s character is seen in a scene of the web series as the subtitle read, “I will kill them.” Samantha also shared Kangana's post with a "thank you".

Samantha also shared the Instagram Stories with a "thank you".
This is not the first time that Kangana has praised Samantha. Earlier in April, she had called Samantha an 'epitome of woman empowerment'.

In March, Samantha too had lauded Kangana, calling her the 'bravest actor of our generation', after the trailer release of Thailaivi. Samantha had tweeted, "#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest, most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff. Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre."

The Family Man is a spy series on Amazon Prime Video and the second season will release on June 4. In the series, Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of Srikant Tiwari, who this time, is pitted against a new nemesis named Raaji, played by Samantha. She will mark her digital debut with the show, in which she plays a Sri Lankan Tamilian.

Creator and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said in a statement, "The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and 'danger really has a new face'--Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can."

Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur round the cast as well. The show also features names from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal. The first season released in 2019.

