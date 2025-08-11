Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Udit Narayan's kiss controversy; fans say ‘he needs to hesitate’

The Great Indian Kapil Show is gearing up for a grand musical night as comedian Kapil Sharma welcomes some of the industry’s most celebrated singers in the upcoming episode. A leaked promo offers a sneak peek into the fun-filled evening, featuring Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravijani, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan on Kapil’s couch. Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Udit Narayan's kiss controversy.

Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Udit Narayan's kiss controversy

In the video, Kapil takes a cheeky dig at Udit Narayan’s kiss controversy, telling Shaan, "Shaan bhai aur Udit sir, dono haste haste gaate hain, dono se milne fan stage par aate hain. Yeh baat alag hai ki Shaan bhai jaadu ki jhappi dete hai aur Udit ji toh jaadu ki kardete hain (Shaan bhai and Udit sir both sing with a smile, and fans come on stage to meet both of them. The only difference is that Shaan bhai gives a magical hug, while Udit ji works his magic in a different way)."

The promo also captures a humorous exchange between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil. Sidhu quips, "Ishq jinko hai vatan se, khudi ko mitate rahenge. Shamma mehfil main jalti rahegi aur parwaane mehfil main aate rahenge (Those who are in love with their country will keep sacrificing themselves. The flame in the gathering will keep burning, and the moths will keep coming to it)," Kapil joked about Sidhu flirting with Archana Puran Singh and said, "Shamma bhale hi jalti rahe, parwaane aur bhi aate rahenge, jaise hi camera hata, hum Archana ka haath dabate rahenge (Even if the flame keeps burning, more moths will keep coming. And as soon as the camera is removed, we’ll keep holding Archana’s hand)."

Kapil’s jokes left fans in stitches, with comments like, “Kapil needs to hesitate,” “Hesitation left the chat,” and “Kapil, you rock,” flooding the section alongside laughing emojis.

Udit Narayan’s kiss controversy

In February this year, a video from one of Udit Narayan’s live concerts went viral, showing him kissing a female fan on the lips when she leaned in for a cheek kiss during a selfie. The clip sparked backlash over issues of consent and inappropriate behaviour, with old videos resurfacing of him giving surprise kisses to singers like Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal.

Udit, however, dismissed the criticism, calling the acts affectionate gestures born from fans’ “deewangi” (craze). He also clarified at a public event that the viral clip was from a concert in Australia two years ago.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Season 3 kicked off with Salman Khan gracing the show on June 21. Since then, the series has welcomed guests including Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the Metro… In Dino cast, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Gautam Gambhir, among others. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda, and streams on Netflix.