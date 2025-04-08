Vishal Dadlani quits Indian Idol after 6 years, says 'can’t stay stuck in Mumbai': Time to get back to making music

Musician Vishal Dadlani, who has been a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol, has quit it after six years. Taking to his Instagram, Vishal shared a video and also penned a note. (Also Read | Indian Idol season 15 winner is Manasi Ghosh, takes home trophy and ₹25 lakh prize money) Vishal Dadlani exited Indian Idol after being a judge for six seasons.

Vishal Dadlani pens long note as he quits Indian Idol

In the clip, Vishal was joined by Indian Idol co-judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. The audio was edited out and replaced by Christian 21's Time. Shreya was seen making faces as she stood next to Vishal. Badshah was also seen saying something. In his note, Vishal said that he is leaving the show "because he can’t stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year". The singer also added that it is "time to get back to making music, playing concerts and almost never putting on make-up".

Vishal on why he is leaving show

The words on the video read, "That's all from me, folks! Six straight seasons later, tonight is my last episode as a judge on Indian Idol. I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it. Thanks Shreya, Badshah, Adi, Aradhana, Chitra, Anand ji, Sonal, Pratibha, Sahil, Saloni, Muskaan, Abisha, the entire production crew, Vilas, Pakya, Kaushik (Pinky), and all the co-judges, singers and musicians down the years! It really has been home!! That stage is pure love!"

Vishal on love he received on show

Sharing the note, Vishal captioned the post, "Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, uss se bhi zyada yaad aayegi (Goodbye friends. I'll remember this much more than the fun I had in 6 seasons). (Sign of the horns and folded hands emojis) @shreyaghoshal @badboyshah @adityanarayanofficial #IndianIdol @fremantleindia @sonytvofficial @aradhanabhola @chitralangeh. Haqq se zyada pyaar milaa hai, iss show ki vajah se (Got more love than I can ask for this show). Eternally grateful to everyone involved."

Vishal expresses his gratitude

Vishal also thanked the team of Indian Idol. "I hope the show will miss me as much as I’ll miss it. I’m literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can’t stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year! (Airplane, globe and seedling emojis). Thanks Shreya, Badshah, Adi, Aradhana, Chitra, Anand ji, Ananya, Sonal, Pratibha, Sahil, Saloni, Muskaan, Abisha, the entire production crew, Vilas, Pakya, Kaushik (Pinky), and all the singers and musicians down the years! Also the mix, sound and tech crew (Mahesh ji, Rakesh and all), the lighting guys, the stage hands, the cleaning crew, Sajidbhai and Satishbhai (our still photographers), and everyone. Only LOVE to each and all of you with an added apology to anyone I’ve left out here," he added.

Vishal concluded, "Time to get back to making music, playing concerts, and never putting on make-up! It’s #VishalAndSheykhar season!! Jai ho!" Reacting to the post, Aditya Narayan wrote, "The end of an era. Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together." Vishal has been a judge on the show since season 10 (2018). Season 15 of the show recently ended with Manasi Ghosh as the winner.

About Vishal

Vishal is best known for composing tracks for Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre and War among many others.