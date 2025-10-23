Karan Johar drops rumours of him taking Ozempic, Twinkle Khanna takes a jab at his weight loss: ‘Itna dubla ho gaya hai’

Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor brought the house down in the latest episode of Two Much, the celebrity chat show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol. Karan even brought up the rumours of him taking Ozempic on the show, which prompted Twinkle to take a dig at his drastic weight loss and question him further. (Also read: Karan Johar’s latest picture looking thin gets social media users worried about his health: ‘Hope he is fine’) Twinkle Khanna took note of the weight loss of filmmaker Karan Johar in Too Much.

Twinkle and Karan's banter

In the starting minutes of the episode, Twinkle told Karan that there is a lot of food to feed him because he keeps complaining that they do not have a great enough spread for him. Karan added, “But if you read anything online, they think I don't eat because I am on chemical substances, like Ozempic.”

Twinkle hilariously added, “Beta, itna injection mat liya kar! Itna dubla ho gaya hai. Mummy kya bolegi (Son, stop taking so many injections! How thin you have become! What will your mom say)?”

Karan said, “Mummy bechari kuch nahi bolti aajkal (My mother does not utter a word nowadays).”

Karan and Janhvi pick favourite food items

This led to all of them heading towards the food spread, where Karan remarked that he had not seen so many carbs in a while. The filmmaker also spotted katsu curry and said that it is his ultimate favourite. Janhvi said the paya curry is her favourite of the lot.

Since 2024, Karan has been grabbing attention on social media after transforming his physique. Earlier in 2024, although the filmmaker clarified that the drastic results were all due to his healthy weight loss and diet choices, many speculated he was on weight loss drugs.

Ozempic was first approved in 2017 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an injectable drug to help 'lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, in addition to diet and exercise'. In recent times, it has gained popularity as a weight loss drug.