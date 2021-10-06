Kerala Tourism gives a desi twist to Squid Game's dalgona candy challenge, Netflix reacts

The official Twitter account of Kerala Tourism has given its own twist to one of the challenges on Squid Game. On Wednesday, the social media account shared an edited picture of Lee Jung-jae's character Seong Gi-hun holding up a piece of Kerala's famous banana chip, as against the dalgona candy seen in the show.

Sharing the picture, Kerala Tourism said, “The toughest challenge ever. Can you stop at just one? #SquidGame #BananaChips #Cuisine #KeralaTourism.” Netflix India's Twitter handle, impressed by their take, counter-challenged them and wrote, “Counter challenge: Carving out an Achappam from the mould.”

“Challenge accepted! #Achappam #KeralaTourism,” they responded, with an edited picture of Seong Gi-hun holding a piece of Achappam.

Squid Game is one of the most popular shows this year. The Korean survival drama has surpassed boundaries and language barriers to win over audiences across different countries, with India being no different. At the time of reporting, Squid Game sat on the first spot of the Top 10 shows in India.

Speaking with The Korea Times, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed it took over a decade to present the show. “I came up with which games to use in the story about 10 years ago. And it was, to begin with, the red light, green light game that makes a big impact with shocking mass deaths,” he said.

"Making the story into the series was still an adventure, just as it was about a decade ago. I knew that it would be all or nothing; either a masterpiece or a quirky flop. The idea behind this work was very experimental. So I would keep on asking myself if audiences will find it convincing that the characters are risking their lives to play children's games," he added.

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Anupam Tripathi and Gong Yoo, among many others.