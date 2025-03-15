Kim Soo Hyun's agency condemns actor's private photo leak, seeks to give thorough explanation to Kim Sae-ron's mother

Kim Soo Hyun recently found himself embroiled in controversy after being accused of pressuring the late actor Kim Sae-ron to repay a hefty penalty fee. While his agency refuted the claims, Garo Sero Research Institute (Gaseyeon) threatened to release private photos of the star, allegedly naked pictures of him in the kitchen. Now, the actor's agency has responded to the matter. Kim Soo Hyun's agency sought a private discussion with Kim Sae-ron's mother.

(Also Read: Could Kim Soo Hyun face criminal charges over alleged romance with an underage Kim Sae Ron? Expert weighs in)

Kim Soo Hyun's agency issues statement

According to Koreaboo, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement that read, "We are sending our official statement regarding the report aired on the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (Gaseyeon) on March 14. The photos disclosed by Gaseyeon were taken on December 14, 2019. There is no justifiable reason for indiscriminately exposing private photos of Mr. Kim Soo Hyun and the deceased. We urge you to cease any actions that involve the dissemination of personal matters."

Further addressing Kim Sae-ron's mother's allegations, the agency added, "We have also taken note of the statement made by Ms. Kim Sae-ron’s mother in the broadcast. We believe that no words can sufficiently comfort her in the indescribable pain she is experiencing after losing Ms. Kim Sae-ron. We express our deep sorrow and regret for the pain the deceased had to endure. We also deeply sympathise with the concerns Ms. Kim Sae-ron’s mother raised regarding the nature of various reports about the deceased. As stated in our recent official statement, Mr. Kim Soo Hyun has also suffered harm due to Gaseyeon’s reports."

The agency further stated that they sought a private meeting with Kim Sae-ron’s mother, adding, "However, there are certain points in the mother’s claims that differ from our perspective. Additionally, we believe there may be aspects that she is not yet aware of. Publicly debating these matters is not an appropriate way to honour the deceased or the mother’s efforts to restore their dignity. Instead, our management team would like to meet with Ms. Kim Sae-ron’s mother to provide a thorough explanation. Please feel free to contact the Gold Medalist office at any time. We would be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you."

Why is Kim Soo Hyun facing backlash?

The Queen of Tears star faced backlash after Gaseyeon alleged that Kim Soo Hyun started dating the late actor Kim Sae-ron in 2015 when he was 27 and she was 15, sharing an unseen photo of the actors. The actor's agency then admitted that the pair had been in a relationship but maintained that they were both adults when their romance began.

On March 14, the YouTube channel released another unseen photo of the two actors during a livestream. In the image, the actor is seen cosily posing with Sae-ron, wearing a black hat and a jacket. The hat quickly became a focal point for netizens, who pointed out that Soo Hyun had worn the same hat on multiple occasions. The resurfaced image has intensified speculation. For the unversed, Sae-ron died by suicide on February 16 this year.