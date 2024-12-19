Laid stars Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet reveal the worst gifts their romantic partners gave them | Exclusive

Imagine a scenario where anyone and everyone you have ever been intimate with begins to die one by one. Is it a curse? If yes, then who is cursed? These are questions that Stephanie Hsu's character Ruby battles with in the new zany comedy, Laid. Ahead of the show's release, Stephanie and co-star Zosia Mamet spoke exclusively with HT about their roles, the show's unique premise, and the horrors of dating as millennials. (Also read: Dune: Prophecy star Emily Watson on working with Tabu: ‘She is a true treasure')

Stephanie Hsu on her character's flawed morality

Laid, created by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, is the story of Ruby (Stephanie Hsu), who discovers that all her sexual partners are dying one by one, and she must warn them. Helping her in this unique quest is her best friend AJ (Zosia). The fun thing about Laid is that the protagonists are not the usual likeable characters. "She is totally an anti-hero of our story. I really love that," says Stephanie, referring to Ruby's moral greyness. "I am not a perfect person and I love playing flawed characters. But it was difficult. The creators told me that she is a total narcissist. But narcissists don't think they are one, so I had to figure out a way to love her. For me, playing Ruby was about getting into her psychology and finding the innocent part of her – which is that she just wants love," the actor adds.

While sitcoms usually add the best friend as the voice of reason trope, Laid diverges from that, with AJ even zanier and more morally ambiguous than Ruby. Talking about playing such a colourful character, Zosia Mamet says, "When you play not-so-likable or zany characters, people don't believe they are that way. I don't think AJ wakes up every morning and thinks, 'I am absolutely crazy'. It's about trusting the writing and finding an organic way into these characters to make them seem grounded, real, and relatable."

Stephanie, Zosia reveal the worst gifts they received from partners

In Laid, Ruby gives the gift of death to the men she is with, even if that is inadvertent. Ask the women about the worst 'gift' a partner has ever given them, and the discussions veer into the unusual horrors of modern-day dating. "I got a vintage wooden duck decoy from someone. It was broken, and I thought, 'What does this say about our relationship?'. They didn't know me well enough to know if I'd want this but also that they gave me something old and ailing," Zosia says with a laugh.

Stephanie, too, found herself unsure of what to make of a gift once, she reveals. "I had my heart broken many years ago, and then I didn't talk to this person for five years. Then, they came out of the woodwork a few years ago and sent me a bag of gifts. One of them was a hat their mom had made. I am not wearing your mom's hat," says the actor.

Laid also stars Michael Angarano and Tommy Martinez. The series premieres on December 19 on Peacock and will be available in India on JioCinema.