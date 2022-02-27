Madhuri Dixit dances to The Fame Game song Dupatta Mera, viewers call it 'Aaja Nachle copy paste'. Watch

Madhuri Dixit recently made her digital debut with web series, The Fame Game. The show is streaming on Netflix and also boasts of a dance number Dupatta Mera. She is seen performing to the song in a red lehenga, along with background dancers. However, fans of the actor remain divided over the song. Also read: The Fame Game review: Madhuri Dixit-led Netflix series is a deceptive mystery)

Sharing the song on his social media platforms, producer Karan Johar wrote, "She’s back with her effortless, magnificent and graceful moves that will leave you all mesmerised. And yes, Anamika is the same, choreographed by the supremely talented Vaibhavi Merchant."

A viewer found the song to be a copy of Madhuri's own hit dance number and wrote, “Aaja Nachle copy paste.” Another commented, "This is Jazba original song from Ladies v/s Ricky Behl movie distorted. No original talent." Finding it similar to one of Kareena Kapoor's songs, another viewer said, "For some reason this song sounds like Halkat Jaawani from movie Heroine."

A viewer also questioned its significance in the web series and said, “Indian web series mai bas yahi drawback hai. Bina songs ke series he complete nhi hoti (This is the only drawback in an Indian web series, they are never complete without a song).” A Madhuri Dixit fan also said, “She’s wow but the song and music is sad, pathetic.”

However, there were also many who were simply glad to see Madhuri dance on screen again. “@madhuridixitnene always love to watch dancing madhuri ji,” wrote a fan. Another said, “Madhuri was mesmerising .. watched it in one go .. start to end .. ended up wanting more .. eagerly awaiting for second season.”

The Fame Game chronicles the life of a movie star Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri, who suddenly goes missing. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

