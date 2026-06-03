Meet the cast of Netflix’s The Boroughs: Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and more

Netflix’s science-fiction mystery series The Boroughs has quickly gained attention for its unusual storyline and cast. Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and produced by the Duffer Brothers, the series follows a group of elderly residents living in a retirement community where a dangerous supernatural threat hiding beneath their peaceful surroundings.

The cast of Netflix's The Boroughs features several acclaimed actors, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and Clarke Peters.(Getty Images via AFP)

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One of the biggest discussions about the show has been its impressive cast. The series features a bunch of award-winning actors from film and television. Here are the main cast members of The Boroughs and the characters they play.

Alfred Molina leads the series as Sam Cooper

Alfred Molina plays Sam Cooper, one of the central characters in the show. In the series Sam is a widower who moves into the retirement community and slowly begins to uncover the strange secrets hidden within it.

Molina is an actor who has a long-acting career that includes movies like Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Frida, and Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark. His performance has become one of the highlights of the series.

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{{^usCountry}} Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis played the role of Renee, who was one of the residents who became involved in the mystery surrounding the community. Renee is portrayed as an artistic and independent character who joins the group as they investigate the threat. Davis recently told People about the filming of the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis played the role of Renee, who was one of the residents who became involved in the mystery surrounding the community. Renee is portrayed as an artistic and independent character who joins the group as they investigate the threat. Davis recently told People about the filming of the series. {{/usCountry}}

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The series also features Alfre Woodard as Judy, Clarke Peters as Art and Denis O’Hare as Wally, who form part of the group of retirees who find themselves fighting danger.

Woodard is known for projects such as Clemency and Luke Cage, while Peters gained recognition through The Wire and Treme. O’Hare is widely recognized for his performances in American Horror Story. Their combined experience adds depth and credibility to the series.

Bill Pullman and Jena Malone play key roles

Bill Pullman appears as Jack, another important resident within the retirement community. Pullman has previously starred in films such as Independence Day and The Sinner.

Meanwhile, Jena Malone plays Claire, a character connected to the unfolding mystery. Malone is known for her work in The Hunger Games franchise and several independent films.

Supporting cast brings more mystery to the story

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The supporting cast includes Carlos Miranda as Paz, Seth Numrich as Blaine, Alice Kremelberg as Anneliese and Eric Edelstein as Hank Williams.

These characters help to shape the mystery surrounding the retirement community and play important roles throughout the eight episodes.

Also read: Eric Edelstein in The Boroughs mistaken for ‘tough guy’ Stranger Things actor: ‘Am I the only one?’

One of the most unique aspects of The Boroughs is its focus on older protagonists. Instead of following teenagers or young adults, the series centers on retirees who must come together to face a supernatural threat. Critics and viewers have praised the show for giving experienced actors the opportunity to lead a major science-fiction story.

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With performers such as Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters and Denis O’Hare at the center of the story, The Boroughs delivers a cast filled with talent and experience. Their performances have become a major reason why Netflix’s latest mystery series is attracting attention from viewers around the world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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