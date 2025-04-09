Mike White's scathing reaction to The White Lotus' ‘not a team player’ composer quitting show: ‘He never respected me’

The White Lotus creator Mike White has no time for edgy music composers who don't believe in working with a team. Last week, show's music man Cristóbal Tapia de Veer announced in an interview with The New York Times that he won't be returning for a fourth season of the show, alleging that Mike would not let him have a free hand. Now, Mike has shed another light on the ‘fight’. Mike White defends his collaborative approach after composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer publicly cites creative differences as the reason for his departure from the show.

Mike White reacts to show composer's criticism

During a conversation with Howard Stern following the season finale, Mike, who also serves as the show’s sole writer and director, spoke about the composer publicly quitting over an alleged feud.

“I don’t think he respected me. He wants people to know that he’s edgy and dark and I’m, I don’t know, like I watch reality TV. We never really even fought. He says we feuded. I don’t think I ever had a fight with him — except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes. I don’t think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn’t respect me. I knew he wasn’t a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to The New York Times to s**t on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a b***h move.”

Mike shared added that he struggled with Cristóbal Tapia de Veer during the first two seasons. He added, “By the time the third season came around, he’d won Emmys and he had his song go viral, he didn’t want to go through the process with me, he didn’t want to go to sessions. He would always look at me with this contemptuous smirk on his face like he thought I was a chimp or something … he’s definitely making a big deal out of a creative difference...He is very talented. (But) I’ve never kissed somebody’s a** so hard to just get him to -- to lead that horse to water. Have fun with whatever you’re doing next”.

What did Juan Cristóbal Tapia de Veer say about working with Mike White?

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, who composed the show’s music score and viral title sequence stylised for each of the three seasons’ locations, told the Times that he would not return for the show’s fourth season following creative differences with Mike.

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer said, “Maybe I was being unprofessional, and, for sure, Mike feels that I was always unprofessional to him because I didn’t give him what he wanted. But what I gave him did this, you know — (won) those Emmys, people going crazy (for the show) … That is the main thing that I’m most happy about — it was worth all the tension and almost forcing the music into the show, in a way, because I didn’t have that many allies in there … This was a good struggle.”

“We already had our last fight for ever, I think. He was just saying no to anything,” he said of Mike.

About The White Lotus

The third season of the American satirical comedy-drama series, created, written, and directed by Mike White, premiered on HBO on February 16, 2025. The series follows the lives of the staff and wealthy guests at a wellness resort in Thailand Apart from Jason Isaacs, the show also stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jon Gries, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood, among others, in key roles.

The series is available to watch in India on Jio Hotstar.