Mismatched Season 2 trailer: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf struggle with new love

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s hit Netflix series Mismatched is back with a new season. The makers unveiled the trailer of the romantic-comedy and introduced fresh faces like Vihaan Samat and Dipannita Sharma. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, the show revolves around the lives of Dimple and Rishi. Also read: Vihaan Samat on getting facing rejections before Mismatched

While the first season brought Dimple and Rishi close, season 2 shows their relationship taking a backseat. Set in a collage, the equation between them gets even more complicated with new entries to their lives. The trailers opens with Rishi splashing coffee on Dimple. Both appear to make peace with their present relationships but jealously take its own course as they try to co-exist in the same college.

Amid this Dimple competes to get into the institute of her dreams. To this, Rishi makes a snide remark, “The only thing that looks complicated to me right now is your future.” While the two are confused about their new feelings, the video ends with a glimpse of Dimple and Rishi sitting on a rooftop at night and smiling about something.

Sharing the trailer, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli wrote in a joint post, “Can’t wait to show y’all what’s in store for Dimple and Rishi in this new season of#Mismatched.” Responding to it, a fan wrote, “so many mixed feelings & questions!” “Gonna die if Dimple and Rishi don't end up together,” added another fan.

Mismatched Season 2 released on October 14. Besides Rohit and Prajakta, it also has Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi,Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey. Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy will also be seen in the new season.

Earlier, sharing an update about the upcoming season, Rohit penned a long note for fans. He wrote, “November 20th 2020- our lives literally changed. There has not been a day ever since that we've not been asked 'when is season 2 of Mismatched releasing?'.. and every single time we had so much to say but we'd always end up just saying 'hopefully soon'. The kind of love team Mismatched has received for the past two long years is honestly something we all still find very hard to wrap our heads around.”

"When we shot season 1, the only thing that we had in mind was that we wanted to love what we were creating and we wanted to have fun while it lasted. But that changed when we commenced the shoot for season 2. We didn't just want to have fun and love what we were creating, but we also wanted you to love it equally. And so finally, we are so sorry that we made all of you wait for as long as we did. But we are back. And we earnestly hope you love it, as much as we do..this time, more than ever before. We can't wait to meet you again. Coming soon,” he signed off.

