Money Heist Korea teaser: Professor and team plan heist amid Korea's reunification, fans hope for cameos from original

The much-awaited teaser of the South Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish web series Money Heist, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, was released on Friday. The teaser of the Netflix series shared on YouTube, gave a detailed explanation behind the title and also introduced some twists in the plot. Based on the Spanish original, the Korean version gives a glimpse of a heist. (Also Read | Money Heist Korea: First look of Yoo Ji-tae as Professor is out. See pic)

The Korean adaptation is based on the plot that South and North Korea are on the verge of unification. A Joint Security Area, located where North and South Korea are today divided, contains a mint which becomes the focus of the plan. As the process for reunification begins, the Unified Korea Mint prints a new unified currency in a bid to build a stable joint economy. However, despite people hoping for unification, the teaser reveals that only the 'rich seem to get richer'. The teaser also showed all the characters together for the first time.

Amid this, Professor plans the heist with an ex-soldier from North Korea, Tokyo, and others. Their challenge is a joint task force led by South Korean Negotiation specialist, Seon Woojin, and a North Korean agent, Cha Moohyu. The teaser also introduces fan-favourite characters played by new actors--Yoo ji-tae as Professor, Jung Jong-seo as Tokyo, and Park Hae-soo as Berlin. Though the iconic red jumpsuits, is back in the Korean version, the Hahoe masks have replaced the Salvador Dali ones.

The original Spanish Money Heist was a global sensation and one of the most popular web series at one time. The show began streaming in 2017 and spanned 41 episodes over five parts. The final part

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, "The trailer looks promising. They actually recreate the best version of the best show." Another fan commented, "Korean also make the next level But No one can beat the Old Berlin & Professor." "To be extremely honest I've never seen a single episode of the original series, but now being a fan of Korean cinema I'm definitely going to watch this masterpiece..!" said another fan.

"Imagine in one of the episodes a cameo of professor or anyone comes out of nowhere," wrote a person. "Trailer is just amazing it would be great if there's a minor hint saying that this plan was inspired by the professor's plan and we see him as a cameo or anything just want this in the same universe as the first one and ya I am saying the first one because if it is set in the same universe then it would be the second team," said another fan.

A fan said, "I always appreciate Korean content but it's now so difficult for me to make a comparison with Berlin and Professor... Hope for the best, I must watch this series." "I don't think that I can predict with this trailer ....is this MASTERPIECE or not against the Spanish one ...but Korean series always surprise us with their uniqueness...let's wait until the release," commented a fan.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will debut on Netflix on June 24. Earlier, the streamer had shared the release date on Twitter and wrote, "Get ready for a bold new vision of the ultimate heist. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area premieres June 24."

Part one of the show, directed by Kim Hong-sun, includes six episodes. The show is produced by BH Entertainment and Zium Content.

