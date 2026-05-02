Munawar Faruqui becomes father again, welcomes baby girl with Mehzabeen: 'Ghar barkat aayi'

Another image captures an intimate moment in the hospital room, where Munawar’s wife is lying on a bed, cradling her newborn baby close to her chest. She appears to be resting after the delivery and is dressed in a hospital gown, with medical equipment visible around her.

In one of the photos, Munawar is seen holding his wife’s hand as she rests on the hospital bed, while their newborn baby is seen in the background.

On Friday, Munawar took to social media to announce that he has once again embraced fatherhood. He shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the hospital after the birth of his baby girl, while choosing not to reveal his wife's or the newborn's faces.

Comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui has stepped into a new chapter of his life, as he and wife Mehzabeen Faruqui welcomed their first child together: a baby girl. Munawar shared the happy news by sharing a series of heartwarming pictures that offered a glimpse of his wife and newborn.

The announcement was soon met with an outpouring of warm wishes from several members of the film fraternity. Filmmaker Farah Khan commented, “Arre wah! Blessings for your little angel”, with Varun Dhawan writing, “Congratulations bhai.” Vishal Dadlani shared, “The best of all things to all of you, @munawar.faruqui ! Mubarak ho!”. Guneet Monga, Gauhar Khan, and Sonali Bendre also extended their wishes to the couple as they embraced this new chapter of parenthood.

More about Munawar’s personal life Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in 2024. The actor and stand-up comedian, who has maintained privacy regarding his personal life, opened up about his wedding story in an episode of Farah Khan's vlog. Munawar said that he decided to get married to Mehzabeen because of his seven-year-old son Mikael.

In the episode, he said, “When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don’t want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me. At that point I wondered what I could so to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her [Mehzabeen] situation was quite similar like me. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, ‘Are you okay marrying me?’ I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me, I was just praying for that.”

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he has his son Mikael. His marriage to Jasmine ended in divorce, and he has sole custody of his son.